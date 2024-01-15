Team Secret’s Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024

In a riveting display of skill and strategy, Team Secret claimed the crown at the PredatorLeague2024, defeating Japan’s FAV Gaming in a definitive 2-0 sweep in the Valorant category. Not only was their conquest a demonstration of gaming prowess, but it also held a poignant resonance for the team and the gaming community, as it marked a heartfelt farewell to the iconic map, Haven.

A Triumphant Farewell to Haven

Haven, a map that has been a part of the game’s map pool for four years, is set to be removed from the map rotation, as announced in the last week’s patch changes. This decision brought an end of an era for players and fans alike. In a twist of fate, the latest patch changes were not implemented during the tournament, allowing Team Secret to compete on the familiar grounds of Haven one last time in official matches. The team expressed particular satisfaction with their win on this map, amplifying the significance of their victory.

The Road to Victory

Team Secret’s journey to the championship was a testament to their skill and adaptability. The team faced a series of formidable opponents including No Salary Peak, Ender Dragon, Todak, Team Flash, and finally, FAV Gaming. Their final triumph was marked by a 13-4 victory on Breeze and a 13-3 victory on Haven against FAV Gaming. This commendable performance earned them the majority of the total prize pool of $100,000, with their winnings amounting to $65,000.

Looking Forward: A New Gaming Landscape

With the removal of Haven, the gaming landscape is poised for a change. Yet, Team Secret’s victory has proven that adaptability and skill reign supreme, irrespective of the changes in the map rotation. As the esports world anticipates the next installment in Malaysia for Predator League 2025, Team Secret’s triumphant farewell to Haven serves as an inspiring reminder of the thrilling journeys and stories that unfold in the realm of esports.