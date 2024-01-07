en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Singapore

Team Secret’s Dota 2 Roster Revamp: MidOne Departs, Kordan and Ekki Step In

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Team Secret’s Dota 2 Roster Revamp: MidOne Departs, Kordan and Ekki Step In

Team Secret, a high-profile name in the Dota 2 esports arena, has ushered in a new era of competition with significant roster changes for the 2024 season. The team, under the aegis of the seasoned leader, Puppey, bid adieu to Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng, a key player who returned to Team Secret in late 2023 after stints with other eminent teams such as OG and Team SMG.

Midone’s Unexpected Departure

MidOne’s departure from Team Secret has left him teamless just as the new season is on the cusp of commencement. Having achieved three major victories with Team Secret, his departure marks the end of a significant chapter in the team’s history. MidOne’s exit follows a somewhat lackluster performance at ESL One Kuala Lumpur and missing out on The International 2023, which subsequently led Team Secret to reassess their roster.

Emergence of Kordan and Return of Ekki

Filling the void left by MidOne in the mid lane is Teng “Kordan” Tjin Yao. This young Singaporean player gained recognition while playing for Bleed Esports. Despite not making the playoffs and missing out on The International 2023, Kordan’s notable performance in the 2023 season included leading Bleed Esports to a Tour Three title and participating in a Major in Bali. Marcel “Ekki” Hołowienko, a former assistant coach for Team Secret, has also returned to the team in a support role, replacing Daniyal “yamich” Lazebnyy who is taking a step back to the bench.

Modest Expectations, High Potential

With these changes and other recent roster updates in the Dota 2 community, expectations are modest for Team Secret. However, the potential for Puppey’s team to emerge as a dark horse in the upcoming season is palpable. The team is diligently preparing for the 2024 ESL Pro Tour, aiming to leverage the fresh talent and experience in their roster to make a strong comeback.

0
Singapore Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Singapore

See more
24 mins ago
Singapore Approves Community Improvement Projects in Sengkang East
Singapore’s Ministry of National Development has greenlit two significant community improvement projects in Sengkang East, as revealed by Marcus Loh, the chairperson of the People’s Action Party (PAP) Sengkang East branch. The projects, initially proposed by the Sengkang East Citizens’ Consultative Committee (CCC), are set to enhance the lives of Sengkang East residents by providing
Singapore Approves Community Improvement Projects in Sengkang East
Singaporean Robbery Victim Shares Harrowing Tale on TikTok
4 hours ago
Singaporean Robbery Victim Shares Harrowing Tale on TikTok
Singapore's LGBTQ Couples Confront Hurdles Despite Repeal of Anti-Gay Law
5 hours ago
Singapore's LGBTQ Couples Confront Hurdles Despite Repeal of Anti-Gay Law
Singapore Landlord Suffers Property Damage and Rental Loss as Tenants Flee
28 mins ago
Singapore Landlord Suffers Property Damage and Rental Loss as Tenants Flee
Unyielding Spirit: Singapore Technician's Fight Against Acute Liver Failure
3 hours ago
Unyielding Spirit: Singapore Technician's Fight Against Acute Liver Failure
Atlantic Navigation Holdings: A Potential Multi-Bagger Stock with Robust ROCE
3 hours ago
Atlantic Navigation Holdings: A Potential Multi-Bagger Stock with Robust ROCE
Latest Headlines
World News
Dominic Solanke Sidelined: Cherries Prevail Despite Key Absences
2 mins
Dominic Solanke Sidelined: Cherries Prevail Despite Key Absences
Minico High School Clinches First Victory at Rollie Lane Invitational Wrestling Tournament
2 mins
Minico High School Clinches First Victory at Rollie Lane Invitational Wrestling Tournament
Fede Dimarco Defends Celebration After Inter Milan's Win
2 mins
Fede Dimarco Defends Celebration After Inter Milan's Win
Wolverhampton Emerges as Second Best Premier League Weekend Getaway
3 mins
Wolverhampton Emerges as Second Best Premier League Weekend Getaway
Arizona Cardinals Strengthen Defensive Line Ahead of Season Finale Against Seattle Seahawks
3 mins
Arizona Cardinals Strengthen Defensive Line Ahead of Season Finale Against Seattle Seahawks
Celtic's Future: Rodgers on Hart's Contract, Squad Changes, and Furuhashi's Injury
4 mins
Celtic's Future: Rodgers on Hart's Contract, Squad Changes, and Furuhashi's Injury
Larkhall YMCA Harriers Uphold Tradition with Christmas Novelty Handicap Race
4 mins
Larkhall YMCA Harriers Uphold Tradition with Christmas Novelty Handicap Race
7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball Tournament Set to Tip-Off
4 mins
7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball Tournament Set to Tip-Off
Norwich City's FA Cup Stalemate Spurs Fan Outcry and Player Empathy
5 mins
Norwich City's FA Cup Stalemate Spurs Fan Outcry and Player Empathy
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app