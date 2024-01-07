Team Secret’s Dota 2 Roster Revamp: MidOne Departs, Kordan and Ekki Step In

Team Secret, a high-profile name in the Dota 2 esports arena, has ushered in a new era of competition with significant roster changes for the 2024 season. The team, under the aegis of the seasoned leader, Puppey, bid adieu to Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng, a key player who returned to Team Secret in late 2023 after stints with other eminent teams such as OG and Team SMG.

Midone’s Unexpected Departure

MidOne’s departure from Team Secret has left him teamless just as the new season is on the cusp of commencement. Having achieved three major victories with Team Secret, his departure marks the end of a significant chapter in the team’s history. MidOne’s exit follows a somewhat lackluster performance at ESL One Kuala Lumpur and missing out on The International 2023, which subsequently led Team Secret to reassess their roster.

Emergence of Kordan and Return of Ekki

Filling the void left by MidOne in the mid lane is Teng “Kordan” Tjin Yao. This young Singaporean player gained recognition while playing for Bleed Esports. Despite not making the playoffs and missing out on The International 2023, Kordan’s notable performance in the 2023 season included leading Bleed Esports to a Tour Three title and participating in a Major in Bali. Marcel “Ekki” Hołowienko, a former assistant coach for Team Secret, has also returned to the team in a support role, replacing Daniyal “yamich” Lazebnyy who is taking a step back to the bench.

Modest Expectations, High Potential

With these changes and other recent roster updates in the Dota 2 community, expectations are modest for Team Secret. However, the potential for Puppey’s team to emerge as a dark horse in the upcoming season is palpable. The team is diligently preparing for the 2024 ESL Pro Tour, aiming to leverage the fresh talent and experience in their roster to make a strong comeback.