Team Saskatchewan Clinches Gold Again at 2024 Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship

Playing in front of an ecstatic home crowd at the Moose Jaw Curling Centre, Team Saskatchewan, led by the formidable quartet of Gil Dash, Marie Wright, Moose Gibson, and Sheryl Pederson, clinched the gold medal at the 2024 Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship. This victory marked their second consecutive win in this prestigious event, solidifying their dominance in the sport. The team's exceptional performance was underpinned by the strategic acumen of their retiring coach, Lorraine Arguin, who has been a pivotal figure in their journey.

Historic Victory Amidst Home Crowd Cheers

The final against Team Newfoundland and Labrador was a nail-biter, concluding with a thrilling extra-end victory for Saskatchewan with a score of 7-6. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with Saskatchewan initially leading, only for Newfoundland and Labrador to mount a remarkable comeback and send the game into an extra end. However, Saskatchewan held their nerve, securing the last score needed to win the gold. This triumph was particularly poignant as it was achieved in front of a packed hometown crowd, adding an extra layer of satisfaction for the team.

A Record-Breaking Achievement

This year's win was not just another medal for Team Saskatchewan but a historic moment for Gil Dash, Marie Wright, and coach Lorraine Arguin, each securing their fifth gold at the championship — a new record. This victory was also a significant milestone for Moose Gibson, celebrating his fourth national title, and Sheryl Pederson, who rejoiced in her first. The team's achievement speaks volumes about their dedication, skill, and the cohesive bond that has led them to the pinnacle of wheelchair curling in Canada.

Legacy of a Champion Coach

The 2024 championship was especially meaningful for the team as it marked the retirement of their esteemed coach, Lorraine Arguin. Having steered the team to numerous victories since 2008, Arguin has been more than a coach; she has been a mentor, an inspiration, and a source of unwavering support for the team. Her departure is not just the end of an era but the beginning of a legacy that will inspire future generations of wheelchair curlers. Arguin's impact extends beyond the ice, as her contributions have significantly advanced the sport, making it more accessible and inclusive for athletes with disabilities.

As the curtains fall on another successful championship, the victory of Team Saskatchewan at the 2024 Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship stands as a testament to the resilience, talent, and spirit of its members. Their remarkable journey to the top, guided by the legendary coach Lorraine Arguin, will be remembered and celebrated in the annals of Canadian wheelchair curling history. With the championship set to move to a new location next year, the legacy of this team and their accomplishments will undoubtedly continue to inspire and elevate the sport.