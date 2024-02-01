Team Qatar Stages Remarkable Comeback to Win Gold at ISSF World Cup

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Team Qatar emerged victorious in the skeet mixed team final at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo. The duo of Rashid Saleh al-Athba and Reem al-Sharshani wrote an inspiring comeback story, overcoming a four-shot deficit midway through the event to secure the gold medal against a formidable French team.

A Remarkable Turn of Events

Eric Delaunay and Lucie Anastassiou, representing France, had initially set the pace for the competition. Anastassiou, in particular, had been impeccable, shooting maximums in the preceding round. However, the tide turned dramatically when Anastassiou missed all five clays in her penultimate round. This unexpected turn of events gave the Qatari pair a window of opportunity they seized with both hands.

Steering Through the Wind

Despite challenging wind conditions, the Qatari team entered the final round with a lead of one shot. The pressure was intense, but the duo held their nerve. Al-Athba, in a display of unwavering focus, hit all targets in the last round - a feat none of his competitors could match. This precision, coupled with the team's collective resilience, secured their victory with a final score of 38-36.

Historic Win with an Eye on Paris 2024

This event was significant as the mixed team skeet will make its debut in the Paris 2024 Olympics. As such, this win gives the Qatari team a boost of confidence as they set their sights on the Olympic stage. For Anastassiou, the competition added to her series of unfortunate outcomes, having previously missed out on a bronze medal in the women's skeet final. On the other hand, Reem al-Sharshani not only contributed to the team's gold but also celebrated her first individual World Cup medal following a fifth-place finish at the Asian Championships in Kuwait the previous month.