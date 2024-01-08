Team Clancy Grandy Secures Victory at Mercure Perth Masters

In a gripping display of skill and determination, Team Clancy Grandy, based out of Vancouver, captured the prestigious Mercure Perth Masters title in Scotland. The curling team, led by skip Clancy Grandy and featuring third Kayla MacMillan, second Lindsay Dubue, and lead Sarah Loken, clinched a decisive 8-3 victory over Team Jackie Lockhart in the final round of the tournament.

Domination in Perth

Exhibiting an impressive performance throughout the four-day event, Team Grandy recorded seven victories against a single defeat. This triumph marks their maiden win of the 2023-24 season and adds a significant feather to their cap. The team’s overall record now stands at 30 wins and 29 losses.

Looking Ahead

Despite reaching the playoffs in just five out of 12 events this season, the team’s recent victory has injected a renewed sense of confidence. They are now poised to defend their title at the upcoming 2024 BC Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Victoria, a key event on the Canadian Women’s Curling Championship calendar.

Other Noteworthy Wins

In other curling news, Team Bruce Mouat celebrated their fourth consecutive victory at the same tournament, edging out Team Ross Whyte 4-3 in a thrilling extra end. Team Kelly Knapp emerged victorious at the SaskTour Men’s Players Championship, and Team Skylar Ackerman claimed the top spot at the SaskTour Women’s Players Championship. In addition, Team Krista McCarville exhibited an outstanding performance at the Performance Kia Charity Open, reaching the final round. The article also covers results from the Mixed Doubles Super Series in Halifax, the MadTown DoubleDown, and the Rocky Mountain Mixed Doubles Classic.