Team Brady Secures First Place in Inaugural UIM E1 World Championship

With the roar of electric engines replacing the traditional combustion hum, the world's first UIM E1 World Championship has found its inaugural winner. The event concluded recently in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with Team Brady, represented by Emma Kimilainen of Finland and Sam Coleman of Britain, clinching a convincing victory and securing first place with 20 points. The Championship, organized by the Saudi Water Sports and Diving Federation (SWSDF), was a spectacle of innovation, speed, and intense competition, featuring 16 drivers from various countries and eight teams.

Team Brady Triumphs in Electric Raceboat Championship

The championship, sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), saw eight teams owned by sports and entertainment celebrities competing in the world's first all-electric raceboat championship. Team Brady emerged victorious, with Sam Coleman's stellar performance leading the team to claim the top spot. The win was celebrated in front of thousands of fans on the Red Sea, a testament to the growing interest in electric motorsports.

Standings and Future Prospects

Following Team Brady, Team Miami secured second place with 17 points, trailed by Team Rafa with 14 points. Other participating teams - Team Blue Rising, Team Sergio Perez, Team Drogba, the Saudi team, and Team Brazil - secured the fourth to eighth places, respectively. The competition now moves to Venice, Italy, for the next round of the UIM E1 World Championship, scheduled for May 11-12. The 2024 season will then continue in other cities, concluding in Hong Kong in November.

Reaction from the Competitors

After the race, Sam Coleman and Emma Kimilainen from Team Brady expressed their contentment with the win and the invaluable experience gained from racing in Jeddah. Saudi Aoki racing team driver Mashael AlObaidan also expressed anticipation for the next round, voicing pride in representing her country in this pioneering championship.

The inaugural UIM E1 World Championship has set the stage for a new era of electric racing, blending the thrill of traditional motorsports with the promise of sustainable technology. As the championship moves forward, all eyes are on the upcoming races, heralding the dawn of a new chapter in the world of motorsports.