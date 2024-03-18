Taylor Swift's Potential Visit Sparks Buzz for Kansas City Current's New Season

As the Kansas City Current gear up for their 2024 season at CPKC Stadium, co-owners Patrick and Brittany Mahomes hint at Taylor Swift's possible attendance, stirring excitement among fans and players alike. Swift, known for her support during Kansas City Chiefs games, could bring her star power to the women's soccer field, potentially boosting the National Women’s Soccer League's (NWSL) viewership and bringing a new dynamic to the sport.

Star Power Meets Soccer

Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs has seen her become a familiar face at Arrowhead Stadium, her presence coinciding with a noticeable uptick in NFL viewership. The Mahomes couple's casual yet hopeful comments about Swift's attendance at Kansas City Current matches suggest a similar impact could be on the horizon for the NWSL. With CPKC Stadium holding the distinction of being the first stadium dedicated to a women's professional sports team, Swift's potential presence would underscore the growing significance of women's sports on a national scale.

Ownership's Strategic Move

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, both part owners of the Kansas City Current, have been instrumental in the team's recent successes and growing profile. Since Brittany's acquisition of stake and Patrick's subsequent joining, the Current has seen a dramatic turnaround from their last-place finish in 2021 to reaching the NWSL Championship Game in 2022. While the team faced challenges in the last season, the ownership's proactive approach, including leveraging high-profile networks to garner support, speaks volumes about their commitment to not just the team's success but also the broader advancement of women's soccer.

Looking Ahead

The Kansas City Current's opening victory over the Portland Thorns marks a promising start to the season, with upcoming matches against San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC anticipated with high expectations. As the team navigates the 2024 season, the potential of Swift's attendance hangs in the air, promising not just increased visibility for the team but also a testament to the growing appeal and importance of women's sports. The intertwining of celebrity influence with sports marks a new chapter for the NWSL, one that could shape its trajectory for years to come.

The prospect of Taylor Swift gracing CPKC Stadium adds a thrilling edge to the Kansas City Current's season. Should this anticipation materialize, it could herald a transformative period for the NWSL, showcasing the power of celebrity endorsements in elevating sports teams and leagues, particularly women's soccer, into the national spotlight. As fans, players, and co-owners await Swift's potential visit, the excitement underscores the evolving landscape of sports entertainment and the undeniable impact of star power on the game.