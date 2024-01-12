Taylor Swift Honors Kobe Bryant with ‘Bet on Yourself’ Necklace

Pop sensation Taylor Swift was recently seen donning a golden necklace, a tribute to her late friend and basketball luminary, Kobe Bryant. The necklace, a part of the 2022 Mambacita x ZC jewelry collection, features a circular pendant inscribed with the words, “Bet on yourself” and Kobe’s full name. The collection, a collaboration between Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, and Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry, is no longer available for purchase. It was designed to support the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting underserved athletes.

‘Bet on Yourself’ – A Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Swift was photographed as she left Electric Lady Studios in New York City, the necklace in full view. The quote etched into the pendant, ‘Bet on yourself,’ is a well-known maxim from the late basketball icon. Swift’s decision to wear the necklace serves as a poignant homage to Kobe and his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore, who tragically perished in 2020.

Swift and the Bryants: A Special Connection

Swift’s bond with the Bryant family is no secret. The singer-songwriter has honoured the Bryants on multiple occasions, notably during her Eras tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. There, she shared a heartfelt moment with Vanessa and Kobe’s daughter Bianka, with Natalia Bryant also in attendance. Swift’s choice to accessorize with the Mambacita x ZC pendant serves as a further testament to this enduring connection.

Mambacita x ZC: A Legacy Continued

The Mambacita x ZC collection, released in partnership with Vanessa Bryant and L.A.-based Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry, is a testament to Kobe’s enduring legacy. The collection aimed to benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to supporting underserved athletes. Swift, by wearing the necklace, helps shine a spotlight on this worthy cause, while also honouring her late friend.