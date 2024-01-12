en English
Fashion

Taylor Swift Honors Kobe Bryant with ‘Bet on Yourself’ Necklace

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:15 pm EST
Pop sensation Taylor Swift was recently seen donning a golden necklace, a tribute to her late friend and basketball luminary, Kobe Bryant. The necklace, a part of the 2022 Mambacita x ZC jewelry collection, features a circular pendant inscribed with the words, “Bet on yourself” and Kobe’s full name. The collection, a collaboration between Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, and Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry, is no longer available for purchase. It was designed to support the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting underserved athletes.

‘Bet on Yourself’ – A Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Swift was photographed as she left Electric Lady Studios in New York City, the necklace in full view. The quote etched into the pendant, ‘Bet on yourself,’ is a well-known maxim from the late basketball icon. Swift’s decision to wear the necklace serves as a poignant homage to Kobe and his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore, who tragically perished in 2020.

Swift and the Bryants: A Special Connection

Swift’s bond with the Bryant family is no secret. The singer-songwriter has honoured the Bryants on multiple occasions, notably during her Eras tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. There, she shared a heartfelt moment with Vanessa and Kobe’s daughter Bianka, with Natalia Bryant also in attendance. Swift’s choice to accessorize with the Mambacita x ZC pendant serves as a further testament to this enduring connection.

Mambacita x ZC: A Legacy Continued

The Mambacita x ZC collection, released in partnership with Vanessa Bryant and L.A.-based Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry, is a testament to Kobe’s enduring legacy. The collection aimed to benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to supporting underserved athletes. Swift, by wearing the necklace, helps shine a spotlight on this worthy cause, while also honouring her late friend.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

