Taylor Steele: The Skater Behind Rapunzel in Disney on Ice’s ‘Into the Magic’

When the lights dim and the music swells at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, Taylor Steele, a seasoned professional ice skater, slips into her role as Rapunzel for the Disney on Ice production ‘Into the Magic.’ The show, a Feld Entertainment extravaganza, is a melange of iconic Disney stories including ‘Moana,’ ‘Frozen,’ and ‘Coco,’ and ‘Tangled,’ where Steele, with her husband, Jacob Marsh, brings the central characters to life.

The Journey of a Skating Prodigy

Steele’s journey in the ice rink began long before her association with Feld Entertainment in 2015. A former member of the Senior National Team in Canada and a three-time national junior medalist, Steele bid adieu to her competitive skating career in 2013. The transition to performing arts was seamless, as she traded in the thrill of competition for the joy of storytelling through movement and dance.

A Glimpse Behind The Curtains

For Steele, every performance starts with a simple routine—lacing up her left skate first. This pre-show ritual, she believes, is a good luck charm that helps her deliver a flawless performance each time. Once the skates are on, Steele, alongside Marsh, brings to life Rapunzel and Flynn Rider’s adventure from ‘Tangled’ on the ice, captivating audiences with their chemistry and skill.

Life On and Off the Ice

Being a part of ‘Into the Magic’ is both a dream and a challenge for Steele. The excitement of exploring new places is often tempered by the rigors of constant travel and the ache of being away from family. However, the joy of seeing the spark in the eyes of the audience, especially the little ones, makes the journey worthwhile. Apart from her life on ice, Steele is also currently pursuing a degree in communication studies online, adding another feather to her cap.

Whether you’re a fan of Disney or a patron of the performing arts, ‘Into the Magic’ promises to be a mesmerizing spectacle. For those keen on witnessing the magic in person, the show is slated to run at the SNHU Arena in Manchester with tickets available at various price points.