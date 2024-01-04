en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Taylor Steele: The Skater Behind Rapunzel in Disney on Ice’s ‘Into the Magic’

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
Taylor Steele: The Skater Behind Rapunzel in Disney on Ice’s ‘Into the Magic’

When the lights dim and the music swells at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, Taylor Steele, a seasoned professional ice skater, slips into her role as Rapunzel for the Disney on Ice production ‘Into the Magic.’ The show, a Feld Entertainment extravaganza, is a melange of iconic Disney stories including ‘Moana,’ ‘Frozen,’ and ‘Coco,’ and ‘Tangled,’ where Steele, with her husband, Jacob Marsh, brings the central characters to life.

The Journey of a Skating Prodigy

Steele’s journey in the ice rink began long before her association with Feld Entertainment in 2015. A former member of the Senior National Team in Canada and a three-time national junior medalist, Steele bid adieu to her competitive skating career in 2013. The transition to performing arts was seamless, as she traded in the thrill of competition for the joy of storytelling through movement and dance.

A Glimpse Behind The Curtains

For Steele, every performance starts with a simple routine—lacing up her left skate first. This pre-show ritual, she believes, is a good luck charm that helps her deliver a flawless performance each time. Once the skates are on, Steele, alongside Marsh, brings to life Rapunzel and Flynn Rider’s adventure from ‘Tangled’ on the ice, captivating audiences with their chemistry and skill.

Life On and Off the Ice

Being a part of ‘Into the Magic’ is both a dream and a challenge for Steele. The excitement of exploring new places is often tempered by the rigors of constant travel and the ache of being away from family. However, the joy of seeing the spark in the eyes of the audience, especially the little ones, makes the journey worthwhile. Apart from her life on ice, Steele is also currently pursuing a degree in communication studies online, adding another feather to her cap.

Whether you’re a fan of Disney or a patron of the performing arts, ‘Into the Magic’ promises to be a mesmerizing spectacle. For those keen on witnessing the magic in person, the show is slated to run at the SNHU Arena in Manchester with tickets available at various price points.

0
Canada Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
49 seconds ago
Shooting Incident in St. Theresa Point Prompts Lockdown in Garden Hill First Nation
St. Theresa Point, a community neighboring Garden Hill First Nation, has been rattled by a shooting incident early in the morning. The victim, a 35-year-old male, found at the local nursing station, had sustained non-life-threatening injuries, having been shot and assaulted with a metal bar. Despite his ordeal, the man has declined to provide any
Shooting Incident in St. Theresa Point Prompts Lockdown in Garden Hill First Nation
Ontario Health Report Uncovers Highest Level of 'Hallway Health Care'
14 mins ago
Ontario Health Report Uncovers Highest Level of 'Hallway Health Care'
Manitoba's Vacant Housing Units: A Crisis Amid a Crisis
16 mins ago
Manitoba's Vacant Housing Units: A Crisis Amid a Crisis
Dual U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Five Years for Aggravated Assault in Vancouver
10 mins ago
Dual U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Five Years for Aggravated Assault in Vancouver
Cargojet: Flying High on the Investment Radar
10 mins ago
Cargojet: Flying High on the Investment Radar
Ontario Healthcare Workers at Breaking Point: Increased Workloads, Staff Shortages, and Morale Crisis
13 mins ago
Ontario Healthcare Workers at Breaking Point: Increased Workloads, Staff Shortages, and Morale Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Recall Issued for Nurse Assist Sterile 0.9% Normal Saline Over Sterility Concerns
48 seconds
Recall Issued for Nurse Assist Sterile 0.9% Normal Saline Over Sterility Concerns
Ginger Zee Triumphantly Returns to Work After Holiday Illness
1 min
Ginger Zee Triumphantly Returns to Work After Holiday Illness
Louisville Cardinals Eyeing Talented Transfer Peny Boone
1 min
Louisville Cardinals Eyeing Talented Transfer Peny Boone
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
2 mins
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
Healthcare Firm Recalls Saline Solution and Insight Pharmaceuticals Recalls Pain Reliever: Safety Measures and Advocacy Highlighted
2 mins
Healthcare Firm Recalls Saline Solution and Insight Pharmaceuticals Recalls Pain Reliever: Safety Measures and Advocacy Highlighted
Pittsburgh Pirates Grapple with Offseason Challenges Amid Rising Pressure
2 mins
Pittsburgh Pirates Grapple with Offseason Challenges Amid Rising Pressure
Detroit Lions Achieve Milestone with Five Players Heading to Pro Bowl
2 mins
Detroit Lions Achieve Milestone with Five Players Heading to Pro Bowl
PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina's Fire Relief Efforts
2 mins
PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina's Fire Relief Efforts
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
3 mins
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app