Sports

Taylor Derkack’s 22 Points Propel Colonia to Victory Over Old Bridge

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Taylor Derkack’s 22 Points Propel Colonia to Victory Over Old Bridge

In the grand old town of Matawan, a basketball clash between Colonia and Old Bridge took center stage, ending in a 51-40 victory for Colonia. The evening’s star was undoubtedly senior player Taylor Derkack, who scored an impressive 22 points, pushing her season average to a commendable 19.9 points per game.

Colonia Establishes Early Dominance

Colonia’s victory was marked by early dominance, with the team seizing control from the first quarter itself. The team outscored Old Bridge 12-5 in the initial phase, setting the tone for the rest of the match. Derkack’s stellar performance was further augmented by Mya Patino, who contributed a crucial 16 points to the team’s victory. This win not only showcased Colonia’s prowess on the court but also improved their season record to a promising 7-2.

Old Bridge’s Efforts Fall Short

Despite a valiant effort, Old Bridge’s players couldn’t overturn Colonia’s lead. Adriana Misciagna put up a commendable fight, securing a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Adding to Old Bridge’s score was Abigail Jazmin who chipped in with 10 points. However, despite these efforts, Old Bridge’s record dropped to a middling 4-4.

N.J. High School Sports Newsletter: A Must-Read for Sports Enthusiasts

For those keen on keeping up with the latest in high school sports, the N.J. High School Sports newsletter, now available five days a week to subscribers, serves as an invaluable resource. While it offers in-depth coverage of various sports, fans of basketball especially find the insights and updates particularly rewarding.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

