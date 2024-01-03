Taylor Derkack’s 22 Points Propel Colonia to Victory Over Old Bridge

In the grand old town of Matawan, a basketball clash between Colonia and Old Bridge took center stage, ending in a 51-40 victory for Colonia. The evening’s star was undoubtedly senior player Taylor Derkack, who scored an impressive 22 points, pushing her season average to a commendable 19.9 points per game.

Colonia Establishes Early Dominance

Colonia’s victory was marked by early dominance, with the team seizing control from the first quarter itself. The team outscored Old Bridge 12-5 in the initial phase, setting the tone for the rest of the match. Derkack’s stellar performance was further augmented by Mya Patino, who contributed a crucial 16 points to the team’s victory. This win not only showcased Colonia’s prowess on the court but also improved their season record to a promising 7-2.

Old Bridge’s Efforts Fall Short

Despite a valiant effort, Old Bridge’s players couldn’t overturn Colonia’s lead. Adriana Misciagna put up a commendable fight, securing a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Adding to Old Bridge’s score was Abigail Jazmin who chipped in with 10 points. However, despite these efforts, Old Bridge’s record dropped to a middling 4-4.

