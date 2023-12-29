Tata Sons Chairman Reflects on India’s Achievements in 2023: Chandrayaan-3 and ODI World Cup

As we bid adieu to 2023, the Chairman of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran, reflected on two significant events that etched an indelible mark in his mind. In a year-end letter to his colleagues, he shared his perspective on these events, which resonated with pride and inspiration, encapsulating the spirit of India’s potential and progress.

India’s Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Mission: A Triumph of Frugality and Innovation

The first event that Chandrasekaran highlighted was the successful execution of India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. The mission, which cost a modest Rs 600 crore, marked India as the first nation to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon’s south pole. The spacecraft, after reaching the lunar surface on August 23, uncovered significant discoveries, propelling India into an exclusive group of nations with the capability to reach the challenging lunar surface. The mission’s findings revealed sharp differences in temperatures and confirmed the presence of various chemicals in the lunar soil.

Chandrasekaran expressed a deep sense of pride in the achievement, which stands as a testament to India’s capabilities and potential. The success of the mission, despite its modest budget, is a clear indication of India’s progress in the field of space exploration.

Indian Cricket Team’s Journey in the ODI World Cup

The second event that left a lasting impression on Chandrasekaran was the Indian cricket team’s journey in the ODI World Cup. Despite a loss in the final, Chandrasekaran underscored the clinical performance displayed by Rohit Sharma’s team throughout the tournament. The team’s confidence, resilience, preparation, mental strength, and collaboration were qualities that Chandrasekaran found inspiring.

He considers these attributes to be vital for the Tata Group’s ongoing transformation journey. The qualities embodied by the cricket team act as a beacon, guiding the Tata Group towards achieving success and progressing forward.

Chandrasekaran concluded his reflections by emphasizing the importance of embodying these qualities in their day-to-day operations. The year 2023, with its highs and lows, serves as a reminder of the path that lies ahead and the attributes required to traverse it successfully.