Tasmanian Club to Join Australian Football League in 2028

The Australian Football League (AFL) is set to welcome its 19th member, a new Tasmanian club, whose nickname and colours are due for announcement in March. This development comes ahead of the team's official entry into the league, scheduled for 2028. The establishment of this club was made possible after Tasmania received the required licence in May last year, contingent upon the construction of a new roofed stadium at Macquarie Point in Hobart.
Carving a Unique Identity
Kath McCann, the executive director of the Tasmanian club, has been closely collaborating with the AFL in Melbourne to finalize the details of the team. Over 6000 Tasmanians have contributed their feedback through surveys and community forums, significantly shaping the forthcoming branding of the club. The new team's jersey may feature the map of Tasmania, and the nickname 'Devils' is under consideration, in line with the state's youth teams.
McCann underscores the importance of establishing a distinctive club identity that encapsulates the spirit of Tasmania. The aim is to create a brand that stands out, rather than mirroring the identity of existing clubs.
Local Roots and Infrastructure Development
The club is making concerted efforts to root itself in the local community. AFL staff are being engaged with the region, and Tasmanian AFL legends like Alastair Lynch and Jack Riewoldt are being brought on board. Lynch is set to join the board, while Riewoldt will be involved in community engagement activities.
Further strengthening the club's foundational infrastructure, plans are underway for a $70 million high-performance training centre in Hobart. The project, targeted for completion in 2026, is yet another decisive step towards securing the club's future in the AFL.