en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Tasmania JackJumpers Triumph Over Cairns Taipans in Pivotal NBL Clash

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 5:15 am EST
Tasmania JackJumpers Triumph Over Cairns Taipans in Pivotal NBL Clash

In a pivotal match-up in the National Basketball League (NBL), the Tasmania JackJumpers triumphed over the Cairns Taipans, securing a decisive victory with a 103-86 scoreline. This win arrives at a crucial juncture for the JackJumpers, who were striving to steer clear of a third consecutive home defeat, following recent losses against the South East Melbourne Phoenix and New Zealand Breakers.

Milton Doyle: The Game Changer

Milton Doyle, the linchpin of the JackJumpers, returned to his MVP-worthy form, leading his team with a stellar performance. He proved instrumental in this crucial victory, netting 31 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and providing three assists. Doyle’s resurgence has been a shot in the arm for the team, boosting morale and intensifying their competitive edge.

(Read Also: The Triumph of Two Titans: Jackie Taylor and Melissa Gonzalez)

JackJumpers’ Dominance from the Outset

The JackJumpers seized control of the game right from the first quarter, establishing a nine-point lead which they extended to a ten-point advantage at halftime. The dominance of the JackJumpers was further highlighted in the third period, where they went on a 20-5 scoring run, signifying their resolve and dexterity on the court. Despite a late challenge from the Taipans, the JackJumpers held their ground, ensuring their victory was never in doubt.

(Read Also: Preston’s Will Keane Draws on Family’s FA Cup History Ahead of Chelsea Clash)

Contribution from Key Players

Doyle was ably supported by Marcus Lee, Anthony Drmic, and Jordon Crawford, who made significant contributions to the JackJumpers’ victory. The Taipans, on the other hand, found sparks of brilliance in Taran Armstrong, who led their fourth-quarter surge with 18 points, and in Tahjere McCall. However, the Taipans’ struggle with form, especially evident in Patrick Miller’s performance, hindered their ability to pose a substantial challenge to the JackJumpers.

With this win, the JackJumpers improved their season record to 11-9, positioning them third in the league standings. The Taipans, despite valiant efforts, remained just outside the top-six with a 9-12 record, marking their need for a turnaround in the upcoming matches.

Read More 

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
10 mins ago
SPAR Group Divests Business Ventures to Concentrate on Profitable Operations
SPAR Group, Inc., a global leader in merchandising, marketing, and distribution, has announced the divestiture of its stakes in two key business ventures—SPARFacts in Australia and National Merchandising Services in the United States. This strategic divestment allows the company to focus on its most profitable business segments, aiming to simplify operations and enhance shareholder value.
SPAR Group Divests Business Ventures to Concentrate on Profitable Operations
Perth's Atlantis After School Care Penalised After Child Left Behind During Outing
1 hour ago
Perth's Atlantis After School Care Penalised After Child Left Behind During Outing
Unfair Profits: Sky News Host Criticizes Government Over Supermarket Price Hikes
1 hour ago
Unfair Profits: Sky News Host Criticizes Government Over Supermarket Price Hikes
Steve Smith Steps Up as New Opening Batter for Australia's Test Team
14 mins ago
Steve Smith Steps Up as New Opening Batter for Australia's Test Team
South African Airways to Resume Flight Services to Perth, Western Australia
22 mins ago
South African Airways to Resume Flight Services to Perth, Western Australia
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
1 hour ago
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
Rory McIlroy Determined to Break Major Championship Drought in 2024
21 seconds
Rory McIlroy Determined to Break Major Championship Drought in 2024
Trump Considers Delivering Closing Argument: A Test of Strategy or Desperation?
25 seconds
Trump Considers Delivering Closing Argument: A Test of Strategy or Desperation?
Kamloops City Council to Quantify Burden of Offloaded Provincial Responsibilities
54 seconds
Kamloops City Council to Quantify Burden of Offloaded Provincial Responsibilities
Concerns Over SecDef Austin's Hospitalization and Nationwide Developments
1 min
Concerns Over SecDef Austin's Hospitalization and Nationwide Developments
Hajiji Noor Rejects Moves to Destabilize Malaysian Government, Supports Anwar Ibrahim
2 mins
Hajiji Noor Rejects Moves to Destabilize Malaysian Government, Supports Anwar Ibrahim
Pfizer Rules Out Further Acquisitions in 2024, Dashing Hopes for Viking Therapeutics Deal
2 mins
Pfizer Rules Out Further Acquisitions in 2024, Dashing Hopes for Viking Therapeutics Deal
Luke Ayling: A Resilient Journey in Football and Respected Figure at Leeds United
2 mins
Luke Ayling: A Resilient Journey in Football and Respected Figure at Leeds United
Jan Achakzai Unpacks the Intricacies of Security, Law Enforcement, and the Baloch Missing Persons Campaign
4 mins
Jan Achakzai Unpacks the Intricacies of Security, Law Enforcement, and the Baloch Missing Persons Campaign
Kerala Government Prepares for Assembly Session, Approves Ex Gratia, and Gears Up for Republic Day
4 mins
Kerala Government Prepares for Assembly Session, Approves Ex Gratia, and Gears Up for Republic Day
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
1 hour
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
2 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
2 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
3 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
3 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app