Tarannum Pathan Joins Gujarat Giants for Women's Premier League 2024

In a thrilling turn of events, veteran off-break bowler Tarannum Pathan is poised to join the Gujarat Giants for the much-anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 season, commencing on February 23.

A Dream Realized

Tarannum's journey, studded with over 200 wickets in domestic cricket, has been marked by relentless dedication and an unwavering passion for the game. Having represented India 'A' and attended the national camp in 2010, she now stands on the brink of a new chapter with the Gujarat Giants. The news of her INR 10 lakh selection by the Giants came as a surprise, but it was a testament to her recent shift from Baroda to Goa in the ongoing domestic season.

The Power of Mentorship

Expressing her excitement about this new endeavor, Tarannum shared her eagerness to work with her idols, Mithali Raj and Nooshin Al Khadeer. Mithali, the mentor and advisor for the Giants, is a legend in the world of women's cricket. Nooshin, the team's bowling coach and former coach of India's victorious U19 Women's T20 World Cup team in 2023, is equally inspiring. Tarannum looks forward to learning from their wealth of experience and knowledge.

Family: The Cornerstone of Support

Tarannum's achievement is a result of not just her own determination, but also the unwavering support of her family. Initially doubtful about her selection, her family shared their joy when she was picked by the Giants. She credits her father and uncle for their unwavering belief in her abilities throughout her career.

As the Gujarat Giants, who finished last in the inaugural WPL in 2023, gear up for their 2024 campaign, they will begin against the Mumbai Indians on February 25 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With Tarannum Pathan joining their ranks, the Giants hope to rewrite their story in this exciting new season.

The rhythm of the cricket field resonates with the beating hearts of millions around the world. As Tarannum Pathan steps onto the pitch, she carries with her the dreams of many, a testament to resilience, ambition, and the enduring power of family support.