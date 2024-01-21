Tara VanDerveer: On the Cusp of a Historic Milestone

Tara VanDerveer, the head women's basketball coach at Stanford, stands on the brink of a historic achievement; she is set to become the most successful college basketball coach ever, poised to surpass the record of Duke's Mike Krzyzewski's 1,202 career wins. VanDerveer's next opportunity to etch her name in the annals of basketball history comes when Stanford faces off against Oregon State.

VanDerveer's Legacy

VanDerveer's illustrious coaching career includes memberships in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. Her shelves are adorned with five national coach of the year honors and national championships from 1990, 1992, and 2021. She also boasts an impressive tally of 14 Final Four appearances.

The Coaching Tree

The impact of VanDerveer's coaching prowess extends far beyond her impressive win tally. She has nurtured a significant 'coaching tree' of former players and assistants who have gone on to coach themselves. Among them are Charmin Smith, currently the head coach of the California Golden Bears women's team, and Heidi VanDerveer, head women's coach at the University of San Diego.

Focus on the Team

Despite the spotlight on her imminent milestone, VanDerveer's primary focus remains on the well-being of her team rather than the record itself. Her dedication to teaching and coaching is lauded by her sister Heidi, who highlights her willingness to help others in the basketball community. This altruistic approach to her profession resonates deeply with her former players and colleagues, who emphasize her significant role in their professional and personal development.