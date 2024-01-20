Tara VanDerveer Matches Mike Krzyzewski's Record with 1,202 Career Wins

Tara VanDerveer, the indomitable head coach of Stanford's women's basketball team, etched her name in the annals of college basketball history by matching Mike Krzyzewski's record of 1,202 career wins. The landmark achievement unfolded at the Maples Pavilion, as the Stanford Cardinal clinched an emphatic 88-63 victory against Oregon.

Stanford's Stellar Start

From the get-go, Stanford took the reins of the game with a commanding 20-0 run, setting the tone for the rest of the match. Even the loss of their star center Cameron Brink in the first quarter due to a leg injury couldn't dampen their spirit. Stepping up to fill the void were players like Nunu Agara and Kiki Iriafen, the latter delivering a noteworthy performance with 21 points and 15 rebounds.

A Humble History Maker

Despite the monumental personal achievement, VanDerveer, known for her humility, shifted the spotlight from herself to her team. She underscored her commitment to her team and the significant relationships she nurtures with her players. The 70-year-old, now in her 38th season at Stanford and 45th as a college coach, has been instrumental in shaping Stanford's basketball legacy, contributing to over 85 percent of the Cardinal's all-time total victories since their first varsity season in 1975.

On the Verge of a New Record

The recent victory sets the stage for VanDerveer to potentially surpass the all-time record in her impending game against Oregon State. Former Stanford football star Andrew Luck was among the spectators who came to witness the historic event and plans to attend the next game. With a couple of dozen former Stanford players expected to be present for VanDerveer's potential milestone, the upcoming game promises to be a momentous occasion. Despite the challenges posed by Brink's injury, the team's unfaltering resolve ensures they remain a formidable force on the court.