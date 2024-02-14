Tanner Jeannot Set to Return to Tampa Bay Lightning After 12-Game Absence

In a much-anticipated turn of events, Tanner Jeannot of the Tampa Bay Lightning is set to make his return to the ice after a 12-game hiatus due to a lower-body injury. This news comes as a breath of fresh air for the team and its fans, who have eagerly awaited his comeback.

A Triumphant Return

Jeannot's return was confirmed after he participated in the morning skate on Tuesday, signaling his readiness to rejoin the Lightning lineup. The team expects him to play on the fourth line and second power-play unit, where his presence is sure to be a game-changer.

The State of the Lightning Roster

While Jeannot's return is undoubtedly a cause for celebration, the Lightning still face challenges with injuries on their roster. Mark Giordano and Alexander Romanov are both nursing lower-body injuries with day-to-day recovery timelines. Andrei Vasilevskiy, however, remains a steady force in goal, with 23 starts in 26 games so far this season.

Question Marks and Milestones

Kevin Shattenkirk's status remains uncertain, as he missed practice on Monday. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are preparing to honor Brad Marchand, who is expected to play in his 1,000th NHL game on Tuesday night.

In the world of NHL injuries, where teams often keep the specifics close to the vest, the impact on players and the game is undeniable. As teams navigate the complexities of injured reserve and return dates, the resilience of players like Jeannot serves as a testament to their dedication and the enduring spirit of hockey.