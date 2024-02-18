Tank Bigsby: Ending Auburn's NFL Drought and Redefining the Running Back Position

In a season marked by breakthroughs and record-breaking performances, Tank Bigsby, a rookie running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has carved his name into the annals of NFL history. In the 2023 season, Bigsby not only showcased his prowess on the field but also ended a longstanding drought for Auburn running backs in the league. For the first time since 1978, a former Auburn running back registered a rushing attempt in the NFL—a milestone that underscores both Bigsby's talent and the historical significance of his achievement.

A New Dawn for Auburn Alumni

The significance of Bigsby's contribution to the 2023 NFL season cannot be overstated. As a backup for Travis Etienne, Bigsby ran 50 times, amassing 132 yards and scoring two touchdowns. This performance not only highlighted his potential as a formidable running back but also ended a surprising drought for Auburn alumni. Prior to Bigsby's breakthrough, the last season had not seen a single former Auburn running back make a rushing attempt in the NFL, a stark departure from the university's storied history of producing top-tier talent for the league. Bigsby, together with quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Malik Willis, who also recorded rushing attempts in 2023, marked a resurgence of Auburn's presence in the NFL.

Legacy and Future Prospects

Despite Bigsby's remarkable entry into the NFL, the top 10 NFL career rushing leaders among Auburn alumni, featuring luminaries like Stephen Davis, James Brooks, and William Andrews, are expected to remain unchallenged for the time being. This trio, along with other Auburn greats, has set a high bar for rushing excellence in the NFL, a testament to the university's historical contribution to the sport. Bigsby's accomplishment, while significant, is a first step in what many hope will be a long and illustrious career that could one day see him joining or even surpassing these legends.

Breaking the Mold

The story of Tank Bigsby is not just one of personal achievement but also a narrative of breaking barriers and setting new precedents. His emergence as a key player for the Jacksonville Jaguars serves as inspiration for current and future Auburn players, signaling that the path to NFL success is wide open for those willing to put in the work. As Bigsby continues to develop his skills and carve out his niche in the league, he stands as a beacon for Auburn's rich football legacy and its potential for future contributions to the NFL.

As the 2023 NFL season progresses, Tank Bigsby's historic achievement reminds fans and players alike of the unpredictability and excitement of football. The end of the Auburn drought not only adds a new chapter to the university's storied presence in the NFL but also sets the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating future. With Bigsby at the helm, the possibilities are limitless, and the anticipation for what's to come is palpable. As the NFL landscape continues to evolve, one thing is clear: Tank Bigsby is a name to watch, and his journey is only just beginning.