Tampa Bay Lightning’s Isaac Howard Leads Team USA in 2024 WJC

Isaac Howard, a prominent figure of the Tampa Bay Lightning, is making a significant impact at the 2024 World Junior Championships (WJC), propelling Team USA as the top seed in Pool B into the quarterfinals. The WJC, an annual event from December 26 until early January, is a highly regarded platform for young hockey talents and has seen substantial growth since its inception in 1977.

The WJC’s Influence on NHL Drafts

The tournament plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the players, often influencing their position in NHL Entry Drafts. The past 15 years have witnessed several members from the Lightning organization leaving an indelible mark on the WJC. The most notable among them is goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who helped Team Russia secure medals in his three appearances and has since led the Lightning to two Stanley Cup victories. However, despite his extraordinary performance, Vasilevskiy was never named the top goaltender of the tournament.

Lightning’s WJC Legacy

Other players who made their mark include forward Austin Watson in the 2012 WJC for Team USA, leading them to win the relegation round. Steven Stamkos’s performance in the 2008 WJC notably increased his draft stock, leading to his selection by the Lightning. Brayden Point and Nick Paul played crucial roles in Team Canada’s gold medal win in 2015, marking Canada’s first victory at the WJC since 2009.

Current WJC Performance

The tournament has seen various Lightning prospects and players like Anthony Cirelli, Taylor Raddysh, and current defenseman Philippe Myers, who showed promise in the 2017 WJCs before an injury. Team USA defeated Latvia 7-2 in the quarterfinals, showcasing their potent attack and strong transition game. They have scored 36 goals in the tournament so far and have been building chemistry among their players. Players like Gabe Perreault, Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, Seamus Casey, and Rutger McGroarty have been standouts in the game, with Jacob Fowler and Trey Augustine providing solid goaltending. Team USA is now heading to the semifinals and will face a tough matchup against Finland.