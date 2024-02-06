Tampa Bay Lightning Ready to Continue Playoff Chase After NHL All-Star Break

Resuming play after a successful run leading up to the All-Star break, the Tampa Bay Lightning NHL team finds itself firmly positioned in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The team's recent winning streak of eight out of their last nine games is a much-needed turn of fortune after a rocky start to the season. Currently, the Lightning sits third in the Atlantic Division with 59 points, leading the wild-card teams Toronto and Detroit by a point, and holding a five-point lead over the New York Islanders.

Prepping for the Playoff Chase

The challenge for the Lightning is to maintain this momentum and ensure they stay in the playoff pursuit. The return of injured players like defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak, and forward Tanner Jeannot bodes well for the team. These players are expected to be back in the lineup soon, potentially even during the upcoming road trip, providing a much-needed boost to the team's roster.

Upcoming Challenges and Lessons from the Past

The Lightning's return to action includes a lineup of formidable opponents. They are set to face the New York Rangers and Islanders, followed by games against Columbus and Boston. Despite having a less impressive record in away games, the team is adamant about replicating their recent success on the road. The experience of last season, where Tampa Bay lost 10 of their first 15 games post-break, serves as a stark reminder of the pitfalls they need to avoid.

Intense Preparations Underway

In a bid to minimize the impact of the break on their performance, the team has been undergoing intense practice sessions. These sessions are designed to simulate real game conditions, keeping the players sharp and ready for the challenges ahead. The Tampa Bay Lightning is all set, and the chase for the playoff is on.