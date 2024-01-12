Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend

As the NFL Wild Card Weekend looms, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ linebacker, Vi Jones, finds himself battling to retain his place in the league. The 25-year-old, who bears a family legacy in the NFL, was waived by the Buccaneers ahead of their crucial game. The son of three-time Super Bowl winner, Robert Lee Jones, Vi’s NFL journey has been notably challenging, as he strives to achieve a level of success akin to his father’s.

Legacy of the Jones Family in NFL

Football runs deep in the veins of the Jones family, with Vi’s father, Robert Jones, enjoying a successful 10-season career with teams such as the Cowboys, Rams, Dolphins, and Commanders. Beyond his father, Vi’s brothers, Cayleb and Zay Jones, have also carved out their own NFL careers. Zay, notably, has found considerable success as a receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Born and raised in Texas, Vi demonstrated his football prowess in high school and had multiple offers, but ultimately chose to attend USC before transferring to NC State.

Vi Jones’ Journey in the NFL

Despite a strong senior year, Vi Jones went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft. However, his perseverance led him to be signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks. His stint with the Seahawks was brief, marred by an injury that saw him joining the Buccaneers’ practice squad in December 2022. Unfortunately, he did not get the opportunity to play a game for them. The Buccaneers’ decision to release Vi Jones came in tandem with their signing of defensive tackle Deadrin Senat to their practice squad.

Looking Ahead: The Buccaneers and Vi Jones

As the Buccaneers gear up to face the Eagles this coming Monday, Vi Jones’ future in the NFL hangs in the balance. With his release from the Buccaneers’ practice squad, the young linebacker is now at a crossroads, facing the challenge of staying in the league and living up to his family’s NFL legacy.