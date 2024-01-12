en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:55 am EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend

As the NFL Wild Card Weekend looms, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ linebacker, Vi Jones, finds himself battling to retain his place in the league. The 25-year-old, who bears a family legacy in the NFL, was waived by the Buccaneers ahead of their crucial game. The son of three-time Super Bowl winner, Robert Lee Jones, Vi’s NFL journey has been notably challenging, as he strives to achieve a level of success akin to his father’s.

Legacy of the Jones Family in NFL

Football runs deep in the veins of the Jones family, with Vi’s father, Robert Jones, enjoying a successful 10-season career with teams such as the Cowboys, Rams, Dolphins, and Commanders. Beyond his father, Vi’s brothers, Cayleb and Zay Jones, have also carved out their own NFL careers. Zay, notably, has found considerable success as a receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Born and raised in Texas, Vi demonstrated his football prowess in high school and had multiple offers, but ultimately chose to attend USC before transferring to NC State.

Vi Jones’ Journey in the NFL

Despite a strong senior year, Vi Jones went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft. However, his perseverance led him to be signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks. His stint with the Seahawks was brief, marred by an injury that saw him joining the Buccaneers’ practice squad in December 2022. Unfortunately, he did not get the opportunity to play a game for them. The Buccaneers’ decision to release Vi Jones came in tandem with their signing of defensive tackle Deadrin Senat to their practice squad.

Looking Ahead: The Buccaneers and Vi Jones

As the Buccaneers gear up to face the Eagles this coming Monday, Vi Jones’ future in the NFL hangs in the balance. With his release from the Buccaneers’ practice squad, the young linebacker is now at a crossroads, facing the challenge of staying in the league and living up to his family’s NFL legacy.

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NFL

See more
16 mins ago
Joel Bitonio's Long-awaited Playoff Journey: A Story of Resilience and Redemption
He’s finally tasting the sweetness of postseason football. Joel Bitonio, a two-time All-Pro guard for the Cleveland Browns, finds himself in the throes of a playoff journey that was years in the making. It’s a journey that’s seen him weather some of the franchise’s most testing times, including a one-win season in 2015 and a
Joel Bitonio's Long-awaited Playoff Journey: A Story of Resilience and Redemption
Baltimore Ravens: A Model Franchise with Coaching Success
6 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens: A Model Franchise with Coaching Success
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
9 hours ago
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
American Football at a Crossroads: Legendary Coaches Step Down as NFL Playoffs Kick Off
2 hours ago
American Football at a Crossroads: Legendary Coaches Step Down as NFL Playoffs Kick Off
Jaguars' Search for New Defensive Coordinator Thwarted by Falcons, Panthers
6 hours ago
Jaguars' Search for New Defensive Coordinator Thwarted by Falcons, Panthers
Baltimore Ravens' Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald in the Head Coaching Spotlight
6 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens' Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald in the Head Coaching Spotlight
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
15 seconds
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
18 seconds
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
22 seconds
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
22 seconds
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
38 seconds
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
47 seconds
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
1 min
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
Ballad Health System Unveils Automated Pharmacy Robots to Enhance Pharmaceutical Services
2 mins
Ballad Health System Unveils Automated Pharmacy Robots to Enhance Pharmaceutical Services
Democrats Reject GOP's Border Security Measures for Ukraine Aid
2 mins
Democrats Reject GOP's Border Security Measures for Ukraine Aid
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app