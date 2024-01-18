Tampa Bay Buccaneers Grapple with Slow Starts and Loud Crowd in Detroit Playoff

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, popularly known as the Bucs, gear up for their NFC division playoff face-off with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, the specter of their past difficulties with slow offensive starts looms large. Once considered a trivial irritant, this issue has mushroomed into a potentially critical vulnerability that threatens to undermine the Bucs' playoff aspirations. The expected deafening decibel levels at Ford Field, analogous to a death metal concert, present another formidable hurdle.

Simulating Noise: An Uphill Task

Coach Todd Bowles acknowledges the arduous task of replicating such noise intensity in practice, despite employing loud music and noise machines. The Lions' fans, infamous for their boisterous support, are anticipated to be especially vociferous following the team's first home playoff victory since January 1992.

First-Quarter Performance: The Achilles Heel

The Bucs, under the leadership of quarterback Baker Mayfield and offensive coordinator Dave Canales, stress the importance of hitting the ground running in this hostile environment to neutralize the crowd's influence. The Bucs' first-quarter performance has indeed been their Achilles heel this season, with a combined score of 70 against 42, and a recent streak of five games without a touchdown in the first quarter. Adding to their woes, the team has remained scoreless in their opening possessions throughout the season.

Turning the Tables: The Bucs' Strategy

The Bucs' players and staff are cognizant of the need to pivot and possibly harness the crowd's energy to their advantage, in a bid to clinch a victory that would propel the Lions into their first NFC title game in over three decades.