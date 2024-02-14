Tampa Bay Buccaneers Eye Duke's Graham Barton to Boost Offensive Line in NFL Draft

In the upcoming NFL draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are contemplating a strategic move to bolster their interior offensive line by selecting Graham Barton, a standout offensive tackle from Duke University. The 6'5", 315-pound lineman has been turning heads with his versatility and strength, making him an attractive prospect for the Bucs.

Advertisment

A Rising Star: Graham Barton

Graham Barton, a senior interior offensive lineman from Duke, has officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. With impressive athletic ability, particularly in run blocking, Barton has shown his versatility to play multiple positions on the offensive line. Scouts have praised his solid core strength, excellent grip, and physicality, which have enabled him to consistently handle powerful rushers.

Barton's good ankle flexibility and bend allow him to handle speed and wide-rush alignments effectively. His patient approach to planning his motor movements and excellent body control make him a force to be reckoned with in kick-out or combination blocks. Despite some issues with below-average arm length and timing his hand strikes in pass-pro sets, Barton's technical soundness, mirroring ability, and upper- and lower-body strength make him a formidable player on the field.

Advertisment

Projected Transition to Guard

Although Barton has primarily played tackle during his college career, projections suggest that he will transition to guard at the NFL level. This shift would allow him to make the most of his skill set and provide much-needed support to the Bucs' interior offensive line. With his strength and versatility, Barton is expected to make a smooth transition and contribute significantly to the team's success.

First-Round Potential

Advertisment

Graham Barton's performance has not gone unnoticed by NFL draft analysts. He was ranked 27th overall by The Athletic's Dane Brugler and was praised for his athletic control, core strength, and run game mentality. Brugler ranked Barton as the second-highest center and eighth overall offensive lineman. Mock drafts from The Athletic and PFF have also placed Barton in the first round, with projections suggesting that he could be picked by either the Miami Dolphins or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barton's leadership skills and desire to constantly improve have earned him praise from teammates and coaches alike. His dedication to the game and commitment to self-improvement make him an appealing prospect for any NFL team, especially those in need of a solid presence on the offensive line.

As the 2024 NFL draft approaches, all eyes will be on Graham Barton, the promising offensive lineman from Duke. With his versatility, strength, and athletic ability, Barton is poised to make a significant impact in the NFL. Whether he is drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or another team, one thing is certain: Graham Barton is a player to watch in the upcoming season.