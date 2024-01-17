Tamil Nadu CM to Inaugurate World's Largest Jallikattu Arena

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, is set to inaugurate the Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena on January 24 in Keelakarai, located near Alanganallur in the Madurai district. This newly constructed facility is a tribute to the traditional sport of Jallikattu, which holds an esteemed position in the cultural tapestry of Tamil Nadu.

A Landmark Project

The inauguration of the facility marks the culmination of a project announced by the Tamil Nadu government back in 2022. It is a significant event that underscores the regional government's commitment to preserving and promoting local culture and traditions.

World-Class Amenities

The arena, nestled at the foot of Vaithumalai, is equipped with a range of amenities designed to facilitate the sport and enhance the spectator experience. Key features include a seating gallery capable of seating 3,700 spectators across two levels, a bull shed, a bull barn, and a dedicated veterinary hospital. Further, the complex will also house a museum, thereby serving as a hub for cultural and historical immersion.

Reviving Tradition

The construction of the Jallikattu arena is a part of the 'Dravidian model' governance, a vision propagated by CM Stalin. The initiative emphasizes cultural respect and societal progress, marking a significant stride towards reviving the traditional sport and underlining the cultural importance of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. The arena, as the 24th of its kind in the state, will provide a platform for 100,000 bulls and 25,000 bull tamers, making it the largest in the world.