Tamika Catchings and Mike Epps to Host NBA All-Star Game Celebration

The city of Indianapolis is set to host a grand celebration marking the start of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game events. This 45-minute extravaganza, aptly named 'The Tip-Off', will be held throughout downtown over the weekend, promising an exciting blend of basketball, arts, and culture unique to Indiana.

Star-Studded Hosts

The celebration will be emceed by none other than Indiana Fever basketball legend Tamika Catchings and Indianapolis-born comedian and actor Mike Epps. Both renowned figures in their respective fields, they are expected to bring a high-energy performance to the event.

Surprises and Appearances

Fans can anticipate a surprise performance by a national musical artist, adding to the thrill of the event. Furthermore, appearances by renowned NBA and Pacers legends will give attendees a chance to witness their favorite sports personalities in person.

Public Access and Limitations

Designed to be accessible to the public, the event is free of charge. However, attendance is capped at 5,000 individuals, ensuring safety and a quality experience for all attendees. Interested parties can secure their tickets via the website gainbridgefieldhouse.com/tipoff.

Weekend Buzz

The main event, the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, is scheduled for Sunday, February 18, but the city will be buzzing with various related activities throughout the entire weekend. These include All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium, various fan engaging activities, and much more. The city has also invested a whopping $400 million in upgrades to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Bicentennial Unity Plaza, and Commission Row as part of the preparations.

To wrap up the festivities, the city will light up with a spectacular fireworks display, creating a memorable closing to this special event.