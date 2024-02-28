Tallinn Ice Rinks Break Records: Over 121,000 Visits with Star Aleksandr Selevko Highlight

Tallinn's ice rinks have witnessed unprecedented popularity, with over 121,000 visitors last season, setting a new record. The city's commitment to providing modern, accessible skating facilities across various locations including Old Town, Nõmme, Mustamäe, and Lasnamäe has played a significant role in this achievement. Notably, the appearance of Aleksandr Selevko, a silver medalist at this year's European Championships, at the Old Town ice rink brought hundreds of fans, underlining the city's status as a vibrant hub for winter sports enthusiasts.

Engaging the Community

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet emphasized the importance of the ice rinks in offering a fun, athletic outlet for residents, especially during school breaks. With free skating lessons for over 20,000 students from schools and kindergartens, and special events for underprivileged families, Tallinn's ice rinks are more than just sports facilities; they are community centers that foster inclusivity and engagement. Seniors enjoy free skating times, and affordable fees ensure that everyone has the opportunity to participate, making the ice rinks an integral part of Tallinn's social fabric.

A Star Attraction

The highlight of this season was undoubtedly the performance of Aleksandr Selevko, who dazzled fans with his skills at the Old Town ice rink. Selevko's success on the European stage brought a spotlight to Tallinn's ice rinks, showcasing them as venues where stars are born and celebrated. His appearance was not just a testament to his talent but also a source of inspiration for young skaters, illustrating the heights that can be reached with dedication and support from the community.

Looking Forward

With record-breaking attendance and high-profile events, Tallinn's ice rinks are set to continue their trajectory of growth. The city's investment in these facilities, coupled with a strong community response, suggests that the popularity of ice skating in Tallinn will only increase. As residents and visitors alike flock to the rinks, the future of winter sports in the Estonian capital looks brighter than ever, promising more seasons of fun, competition, and celebration on the ice.