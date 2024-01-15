Takeru Segawa’s Debut in ONE Championship: A Historic Kickboxing Match Looms

On January 28, the kickboxing world will witness a match of historic proportions as Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa steps into the ONE Championship ring for the first time. His opponent, Superlek Kiatmoo9, will defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title at the highly anticipated ONE 165 event in Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. The event, headlined by this world title bout, will be broadcast live on pay-per-view, setting the stage for a colossal clash that has been long-awaited by fans of the sport.

Introducing ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ and ‘The Kicking Machine’

Known as ‘The Natural Born Crusher’, Takeru boasts an impressive record of 43 wins, 23 of which were won by TKO, against just three losses. His aggressive body attacks and relentless style have earned him a reputation as one of the most formidable fighters in the sport.

Superlek Kiatmoo9, aptly nicknamed ‘The Kicking Machine’, is a fighter of unmatched technical skills. His title defense against Takeru will be a true test of his reign as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion. The two fighters, evenly matched in size, have exhibited their skills in open workouts, further fueling the anticipation for the upcoming bout.

Support from a Former Rival

Takeru’s former rival, Tenshin Nasukawa, who has since transitioned from kickboxing to professional boxing, has lent his support to Takeru in the lead-up to the big match. Tenshin believes that Takeru could become the new face of kickboxing, representing the sport at a time when Tenshin himself is no longer active in it.

Setting the Stage for a Historic Encounter

The upcoming title match between Takeru and Superlek is being hailed as one of the biggest in the modern history of kickboxing. As the clock ticks down to the five-round world title bout, fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious. Will Takeru’s aggressive style overpower Superlek’s technical prowess, or will the reigning champion retain his title? Only time will tell.