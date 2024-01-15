en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Takeru Segawa’s Debut in ONE Championship: A Historic Kickboxing Match Looms

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
Takeru Segawa’s Debut in ONE Championship: A Historic Kickboxing Match Looms

On January 28, the kickboxing world will witness a match of historic proportions as Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa steps into the ONE Championship ring for the first time. His opponent, Superlek Kiatmoo9, will defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title at the highly anticipated ONE 165 event in Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. The event, headlined by this world title bout, will be broadcast live on pay-per-view, setting the stage for a colossal clash that has been long-awaited by fans of the sport.

Introducing ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ and ‘The Kicking Machine’

Known as ‘The Natural Born Crusher’, Takeru boasts an impressive record of 43 wins, 23 of which were won by TKO, against just three losses. His aggressive body attacks and relentless style have earned him a reputation as one of the most formidable fighters in the sport.

Superlek Kiatmoo9, aptly nicknamed ‘The Kicking Machine’, is a fighter of unmatched technical skills. His title defense against Takeru will be a true test of his reign as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion. The two fighters, evenly matched in size, have exhibited their skills in open workouts, further fueling the anticipation for the upcoming bout.

Support from a Former Rival

Takeru’s former rival, Tenshin Nasukawa, who has since transitioned from kickboxing to professional boxing, has lent his support to Takeru in the lead-up to the big match. Tenshin believes that Takeru could become the new face of kickboxing, representing the sport at a time when Tenshin himself is no longer active in it.

Setting the Stage for a Historic Encounter

The upcoming title match between Takeru and Superlek is being hailed as one of the biggest in the modern history of kickboxing. As the clock ticks down to the five-round world title bout, fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious. Will Takeru’s aggressive style overpower Superlek’s technical prowess, or will the reigning champion retain his title? Only time will tell.

0
Japan Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Japan

See more
11 mins ago
Hydropower Gains Steady Support in Japan Amid Global Shift Towards Renewable Energy
A recent survey conducted in Japan in October 2022 has unveiled that approximately 55% of respondents support the use of hydropower for future energy generation. This finding reaffirms a longstanding preference for hydropower among the Japanese population, a trend that has remained consistent over the past decade. Among renewable energy sources, hydropower ranks highly, coming
Hydropower Gains Steady Support in Japan Amid Global Shift Towards Renewable Energy
Japanese Hoverbike Pioneer A.L.I. Technologies Files for Bankruptcy
19 mins ago
Japanese Hoverbike Pioneer A.L.I. Technologies Files for Bankruptcy
Japan's Nikkei 225 Index Hits 33-year High Amid Supportive Policies
19 mins ago
Japan's Nikkei 225 Index Hits 33-year High Amid Supportive Policies
Japan's Corporate Governance Shift: Top Tier Firms Disclose Capital Plans
11 mins ago
Japan's Corporate Governance Shift: Top Tier Firms Disclose Capital Plans
Japan's Solar Energy Surge: A Beacon for Renewable Power
11 mins ago
Japan's Solar Energy Surge: A Beacon for Renewable Power
Snack Basue Season 1 Episode 2: Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch
16 mins ago
Snack Basue Season 1 Episode 2: Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch
Latest Headlines
World News
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
10 seconds
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
12 seconds
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
16 seconds
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
19 seconds
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
David Teeger: A Teenage Cricketer at the Heart of a Global PR Issue
25 seconds
David Teeger: A Teenage Cricketer at the Heart of a Global PR Issue
John McEnroe's Commentary Controversy: A Disrespectful Trend or a Wake-Up Call?
26 seconds
John McEnroe's Commentary Controversy: A Disrespectful Trend or a Wake-Up Call?
Blue Monday: The Intersection of Financial Stress and Well-being
33 seconds
Blue Monday: The Intersection of Financial Stress and Well-being
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
44 seconds
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
Deceit and Propaganda: A Critical Look at NDC's Political Tactics
45 seconds
Deceit and Propaganda: A Critical Look at NDC's Political Tactics
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
15 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
43 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app