Takeru Segawa: From Martial Arts Hobbyist to Kickboxing Champion

In the world of professional kickboxing, the journey from amateur to champion is often fraught with obstacles and hardships. For Takeru Segawa, a renowned Japanese kickboxer, this journey was no different. Born into a financially constrained household, Takeru's dream of becoming a professional fighter stemmed from a deep-seated desire to rise above his circumstances.

A Pivotal Trip to Thailand

As a martial arts hobbyist, Takeru had always admired the prowess and dedication of professional fighters. His dreams of joining their ranks took him to Thailand, the birthplace of Muay Thai. This trip proved to be a turning point in his career, as he observed fighters who had dedicated their lives to the sport and managed to earn a living from it. Their unwavering commitment and strength served as a source of inspiration for Takeru, leading to a significant shift in his mindset.

From Hobbyist to Multi-Division K1 World Champion

Motivated by the fighters he observed in Thailand, Takeru decided to redouble his efforts and focus on martial arts. His dedication and hard work began to bear fruit as he climbed the ranks to become a multi-division K1 world champion. Now 32, Takeru is preparing for his debut in the ONE Championship, where he will contest for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Superlek.

Overcoming Youthful Transgressions

However, Takeru's journey was not without personal struggles. He openly shared his troubled youth, revealing that he was expelled from high school due to delinquent behavior. Despite this setback, Takeru found a positive direction in life through combat sports. His passion for kickboxing helped him turn his life around, ultimately leading him to professional success in the ring.

As he steps into the ring for the title bout at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, broadcast live from Tokyo, Japan, Takeru Segawa's story serves as a testament to the transformative power of dedication, resilience, and a passion for one's craft.