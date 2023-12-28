en English
Philippines

Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:54 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:17 am EST
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams

Renowned Japanese volleyball coach, Taka Minowa, has been named the Director of Volleyball Operations for the Nxled Chameleons and the Akari Chargers, two sister teams in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

This news was announced by Akari on their official website, marking a significant shift in the leadership of both teams. Minowa, who made a splash with his impressive coaching debut for the Nxled Chameleons, will now oversee volleyball programs for both teams in the upcoming 2024 season. Additionally, he will continue to serve as the head coach for the Chameleons.

Minowa’s Expanded Role

Minowa, also known for being married to volleyball star Jaja Santiago, will not only maintain his position as the head coach for the Chameleons but will also assume a broader responsibility. The Akari organization has made clear their intentions to disclose the name of the interim head coach for the Chargers soon. They also plan to onboard new assistant coaches for both teams, demonstrating a commitment to reinforce the coaching staff.

The Departure of Jorge Souza de Brito

This leadership change comes in the wake of the recent departure of Jorge Souza de Brito, the Chargers’ former Brazilian coach. The new management structure is expected to bring fresh perspectives and strategies to the team’s game plan. The Akari management harbors high hopes for Minowa’s leadership to guide both the Chameleons and the Chargers towards improved results in the forthcoming PVL conferences.

Performance in the 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference

In the 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference, the Chameleons finished in 9th place with a 4-7 record, while the Akari Chargers secured the 7th position with a 5-6 record. The management is optimistic that the new leadership, coupled with the new coaching staff, will help both teams strive for a strong performance in the 2024 PVL season and beyond.

Philippines Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

