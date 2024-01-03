Tajik National Team Preps for Asian Cup with Control Match Against Hong Kong

In a crucial step towards their preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup, the Tajik national team is scheduled to play a control match against the Hong Kong team on January 4 in Abu Dhabi. This friendly match comes on the heels of Hong Kong’s recent victory over China with a 2-1 score. The match will be conducted without spectators and broadcasting.

A Unique Game Setup

The coaches of both the teams have agreed to an unconventional rule for the game – unlimited substitutions. This agreement implies that the match will not have any bearing on the FIFA rankings. The match is an opportunity for the teams to test their strategies and player performances ahead of the Asian Cup.

Reflecting on Hong Kong’s Recent Victory

China’s recent loss to Hong Kong in a closed-door friendly raised concerns about their performance in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup in Qatar. The team suffered consecutive defeats, leading to intense training sessions, which goalkeeper Wang Dalei attributed to fatigue and poor performance. However, the team remains hopeful and aims to make a significant impact in the Asian Cup.

Tajik’s Road to Asian Cup 2023

The Tajik team has been placed in Group A for the Asian Cup, where they will face China on January 13, Qatar on January 17, and Lebanon on January 22. The team’s performance in the upcoming control match against Hong Kong may provide a glimpse into their preparations and strategy for the Asian Cup.