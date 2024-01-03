en English
Asia

Tajik National Team Preps for Asian Cup with Control Match Against Hong Kong

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Tajik National Team Preps for Asian Cup with Control Match Against Hong Kong

In a crucial step towards their preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup, the Tajik national team is scheduled to play a control match against the Hong Kong team on January 4 in Abu Dhabi. This friendly match comes on the heels of Hong Kong’s recent victory over China with a 2-1 score. The match will be conducted without spectators and broadcasting.

A Unique Game Setup

The coaches of both the teams have agreed to an unconventional rule for the game – unlimited substitutions. This agreement implies that the match will not have any bearing on the FIFA rankings. The match is an opportunity for the teams to test their strategies and player performances ahead of the Asian Cup.

Reflecting on Hong Kong’s Recent Victory

China’s recent loss to Hong Kong in a closed-door friendly raised concerns about their performance in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup in Qatar. The team suffered consecutive defeats, leading to intense training sessions, which goalkeeper Wang Dalei attributed to fatigue and poor performance. However, the team remains hopeful and aims to make a significant impact in the Asian Cup.

Tajik’s Road to Asian Cup 2023

The Tajik team has been placed in Group A for the Asian Cup, where they will face China on January 13, Qatar on January 17, and Lebanon on January 22. The team’s performance in the upcoming control match against Hong Kong may provide a glimpse into their preparations and strategy for the Asian Cup.

Asia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

