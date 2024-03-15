Taiwanese Olympians Lee Yang, Wang Chi-lin Upset World No. 2 at All England Open 2024

Taipei, March 15 (CNA) - In an exhilarating display of skill and determination, Taiwanese Olympic gold medalists Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin defeated world No. 2 duo Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang from China in the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships 2024, advancing to the men's doubles quarter-finals. This victory marks one of their most significant performances since winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, underscoring their status as formidable competitors on the global stage.

Match Recap: A Nail-Biting Victory

The match began with Lee and Wang taking an early lead in the first game, demonstrating their offensive prowess and tactical acumen. Despite a late-game comeback attempt by Liang and Wang, the Taiwanese duo clinched the first game 22-20. The second game saw a reversal of fortunes, with the Chinese pair edging out Lee and Wang 21-19, setting the stage for a decisive third game. In a closely contested finale, Lee and Wang managed to pull ahead, ultimately securing the match with a 21-16 victory in the third game.

Previous Encounters and Upcoming Challenges

Prior to this match, the two pairings had faced each other three times, with Liang and Wang holding a 2-1 advantage. However, Lee and Wang's latest victory not only levels their head-to-head record but also propels them into the quarter-finals, where they will face the Indonesian world No. 7 duo Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto. This upcoming match promises to be another thrilling encounter in the Super 1000 tournament.

Other Taiwanese Achievements at the All England Open

Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin were not the only Taiwanese players to make headlines at the All England Open. Another Taiwanese duo, Lee Jhe-huei and Yang Po-hsuan, also advanced to the men's doubles quarter-finals after defeating their Chinese opponents. Additionally, badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying and the mixed doubles duo of Ye Hong-wei and Lee Chia-hsin progressed to the quarter-finals, showcasing the depth and talent of Taiwanese badminton on the international stage.

As the All England Open continues, the performances of Lee Yang, Wang Chi-lin, and their fellow Taiwanese competitors underscore the country's strong presence in the world of badminton. Their victories not only highlight their individual skills and determination but also contribute to the growing reputation of Taiwanese badminton on the global circuit. With the Paris 2024 Olympics on the horizon, these athletes' achievements at prestigious tournaments like the All England Open are critical milestones on their journey to Olympic glory.