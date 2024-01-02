en English
China

Taiwanese Baseball Star Chang Chih-chia Dies Unexpectedly at 43

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Renowned Taiwanese baseball player, Chang Chih-chia, unexpectedly passed away on January 1, 2024, at the age of 43 in China. The news was confirmed by his family who are currently in the process of securing travel documents to China. Although the formal cause of his death is yet to be announced, local media reports speculate that Chang suffered a heart attack while playing softball in Shenzhen.

A Storied Career

Chang Chih-chia, often hailed as one of the finest pitchers in the history of Taiwanese baseball, made a significant impact on the sport both nationally and internationally. His career reached a pinnacle during the 2001 Baseball World Cup, where his exceptional performance led Taiwan to a commendable third-place finish. He set a personal record of 4-0 and a staggering 0.36 ERA, earning him the reputation of an all-star in the global baseball arena.

Following his triumphant stint in the World Cup, Chang signed with the Seibu Lions in Japan, a team in the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league. During his tenure with the Lions, he carved a niche for himself by setting a then-record for strikeouts in 28 consecutive innings, further cementing his legacy in the annals of the sport.

Controversy and Life Post-Baseball

Despite his laudable achievements, Chang’s career was not without controversy. In 2009, he was implicated in a game-fixing scandal while playing for a professional baseball team in Taiwan. This scandal led to his dismissal from the team and a ban from professional baseball in Taiwan. He was later handed a four-month prison sentence, which was eventually commuted to a fine of NT$120,000 in 2014.

After bidding adieu to his baseball career, Chang explored other avenues. He worked as a chef in a restaurant in Taichung and pursued golf as a hobby. His untimely death has left a void in Taiwanese baseball, as the nation mourns the loss of a celebrated figure whose contributions to the sport remain unmatched.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

