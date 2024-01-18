Taiwanese Athletes Shine at Inaugural World Deaf Youth Games

In a thrilling display of athleticism and determination, Taiwanese athletes have made a resounding entrance at the World Deaf Youth Games' inaugural event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The team secured one silver and two bronze medals on the first day, setting a high bar for the competition.

Outstanding Performances

Wei Yu-tze, the sprinter, led the charge, bagging silver with a personal best of 11.07 seconds in the men's 100 meters. His stellar performance was all the more impressive given the intense jet lag and this being his debut international event. Wei's coach, Chen Ying-chi, lauded his effort, emphasizing that Wei's new record puts him in a strong position for his primary event, the decathlon. In the women's category, Chen Yun-hsuan added to Taiwan's medal tally with a bronze in the 100m. A long-distance runner by training, Chen's successful foray into sprinting is a testament to her versatility and prowess.

The Youngest Medalist

Li Yi-ling, the youngest of the 16 Taiwanese athletes, made her presence felt by clinching bronze in the women's 200m individual medley. Her finish time of 2:41.68 was a proud moment not just for her, but for the whole Taiwanese team, demonstrating the depth and breadth of talent within their ranks.

World Deaf Youth Games

The World Deaf Youth Games, a milestone event organized by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf, features athletes from 15 countries across various sports. The Taiwanese team is participating in all the sports on offer, excluding futsal and table tennis. With more days of competition ahead, the team is hopeful for further success, building on their strong start.