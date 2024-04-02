Taiwan Dominates 2024 World Sport Stacking Championships: 17 Golds, 3 World Records Shattered

Taiwan's showing at the 2024 World Sport Stacking Championships in the United States was nothing short of spectacular, with the team securing an impressive 17 gold medals and breaking three world records. The Taiwan Sport Stacking Association announced this remarkable achievement following the event, which took place from March 27-29 at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Under the guidance of coach Su Shih-ting, the 10-member delegation demonstrated exceptional skill and coordination, firmly establishing Taiwan's prowess in the sport on a global stage.

Record-Breaking Performances

Among the standout athletes, Chen Po-yu, a student from New Taipei Municipal Bei Da Senior High School, led the charge with six gold medals. Chen's performance was particularly noteworthy as she set a new world record in the female division's All-Around time, clocking in at 9.904 seconds. Her achievements were closely followed by those of Lu You-chen and Tu Min-hao, younger competitors who also made their mark by setting new world records in their respective events. Lu You-chen's time of 1.698 seconds in the male individuals 3-3-3 event for ages 9-10 and Tu Min-hao's record-setting performances in the male individuals 3-6-3 and Cycle events for ages 8 and under were highlights of the tournament.

Global Participation and Recognition

The championships drew 252 stackers from around the world, showcasing a wide array of talents and skills. Taiwan's team, however, stood out for their exceptional medal haul and record-breaking achievements. According to Amy Chu, chairwoman of the Taiwan Sport Stacking Association, every member of the Taiwanese delegation won at least one category, underscoring the depth and breadth of talent within the team. This year's results not only reflect the hard work and dedication of the athletes and their coach but also signify Taiwan's growing influence and leadership in the sport of stacking.

Implications for the Future

The success of Taiwan's team at the 2024 World Sport Stacking Championships has set a new benchmark for future competitions. The breaking of three world records by such young athletes speaks volumes about the potential for growth and excellence within the sport. As Taiwan continues to nurture and support its stacking talent, the international community will undoubtedly be watching closely. The achievements of Chen Po-yu, Lu You-chen, and Tu Min-hao, among others, not only bring pride to their nation but also inspire the next generation of stackers worldwide. With such a strong showing, Taiwan is poised to remain at the forefront of sport stacking for years to come.