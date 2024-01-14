en English
Pakistan

Tailor by Day, Dreamer by Night: Asad Naqib Khan’s Pursuit of Bodybuilding

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:12 am EST
Tailor by Day, Dreamer by Night: Asad Naqib Khan’s Pursuit of Bodybuilding

Asad Naqib Khan, a 28-year-old tailor hailing from Karachi, Pakistan, is sculpting a dream – one that is as intricate and ambitious as the garments he stitches. Beneath the steady rhythm of his sewing machine and the hum of familial responsibilities, beats a fervent heart, meticulously crafting the dream of becoming a professional bodybuilder.

The Fabric of Dreams

Asad’s passion for bodybuilding was sparked as a teenager, inspired by observing the older boys in his neighborhood who frequented the gym. A particular memory of attending a local bodybuilding competition left a lasting impression on him. Despite being engrossed in the whirlwind of life and responsibilities, this dream has remained a constant thread in the fabric of his life.

Bearing the Weight of Responsibility

As the eldest of nine siblings, Asad’s life has been a delicate balance between fulfilling family obligations and personal aspirations. His father, a daily wage laborer, often grappled with the instability of work, thrusting Asad into the role of a provider early on. Yet, amid the pressing reality of his circumstances, he nurtures his passion, dividing his time between his tailoring work and watching bodybuilding videos.

Building Strength Against All Odds

Bodybuilding in Pakistan, often associated with the working class and referred to as the ‘poor man’s sport’, has been undergoing a significant transformation. The advent of social media has internationalized the pursuit, opening up new avenues and challenges for aspiring bodybuilders like Asad. The sport represents a possible escape route from poverty and dead-end jobs. However, the financial demands of bodybuilding – gym memberships, specialized diets, protein supplements – pose a considerable obstacle, particularly for those earning significantly less than the average monthly income.

Asad, a representative of this struggle, dreams not only of achieving personal success but also of contributing to his community. His aspiration to open his own gym and introduce his sons to bodybuilding signifies his commitment to passing the baton of his dreams to the younger generation, thus weaving a narrative of resilience, ambition, and hope.

0
Pakistan Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

