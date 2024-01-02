Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’: A Departure from His Signature Style

Acclaimed Māori filmmaker and Oscar winner, Taika Waititi, best known for his poignant portrayal of underdogs, has embarked on a new cinematic journey with ‘Next Goal Wins’. The sports movie revolves around the American Samoa soccer team, historically considered among the world’s most underperforming teams. The story hinges on the real-life struggle of the team, transformed by the introduction of Thomas Rongen, a Dutch American coach, played by Michael Fassbender. However, despite the promising premise, the film has drawn criticism for its formulaic approach and perceived underutilization of Fassbender’s acting prowess, renowned for its intensity and emotional depth.

Waititi’s Shift in Filmmaking

‘Next Goal Wins’ marks a notable departure from Waititi’s earlier works, which were revered for their passion and unique humour. Critics argue that the film’s humour, once a defining characteristic of the director’s style, registers as monotonous. Furthermore, the treatment of sensitive issues such as transphobia is portrayed as lacking the necessary depth and nuance.

Emotional Highpoints Amidst Criticism

Despite the criticism, the film does manage to hit emotional chords, especially through the character of Jaiyah, a fa’afafine soccer player. The fa’afafine is a recognized gender identity in Samoan culture, and Jaiyah’s representation adds an emotional layer to the narrative, providing some of the film’s most heart-rending moments.

Waititi’s Balancing Act

The film’s mixed reception underscores the challenges that emerge when juggling smaller projects with the demands of large-scale, franchise-driven films. ‘Next Goal Wins’ ultimately embodies the tension between Waititi’s signature style and the expectations that come with mainstream filmmaking.