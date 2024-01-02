en English
Sports

Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’: A Departure from His Signature Style

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’: A Departure from His Signature Style

Acclaimed Māori filmmaker and Oscar winner, Taika Waititi, best known for his poignant portrayal of underdogs, has embarked on a new cinematic journey with ‘Next Goal Wins’. The sports movie revolves around the American Samoa soccer team, historically considered among the world’s most underperforming teams. The story hinges on the real-life struggle of the team, transformed by the introduction of Thomas Rongen, a Dutch American coach, played by Michael Fassbender. However, despite the promising premise, the film has drawn criticism for its formulaic approach and perceived underutilization of Fassbender’s acting prowess, renowned for its intensity and emotional depth.

Waititi’s Shift in Filmmaking

‘Next Goal Wins’ marks a notable departure from Waititi’s earlier works, which were revered for their passion and unique humour. Critics argue that the film’s humour, once a defining characteristic of the director’s style, registers as monotonous. Furthermore, the treatment of sensitive issues such as transphobia is portrayed as lacking the necessary depth and nuance.

Emotional Highpoints Amidst Criticism

Despite the criticism, the film does manage to hit emotional chords, especially through the character of Jaiyah, a fa’afafine soccer player. The fa’afafine is a recognized gender identity in Samoan culture, and Jaiyah’s representation adds an emotional layer to the narrative, providing some of the film’s most heart-rending moments.

Waititi’s Balancing Act

The film’s mixed reception underscores the challenges that emerge when juggling smaller projects with the demands of large-scale, franchise-driven films. ‘Next Goal Wins’ ultimately embodies the tension between Waititi’s signature style and the expectations that come with mainstream filmmaking.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

