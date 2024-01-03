en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:52 am EST
Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination

Tanzania’s national football team, the Taifa Stars, have wrapped up their week-long training stint in Zanzibar, shifting focus to Cairo, Egypt, as they gear up for the upcoming CAF 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast. The team is scheduled to fly out to Cairo later today, carrying the dreams and hopes of a nation eagerly awaiting their performance in Africa’s premier football competition.

Group F Challengers

Drawn into Group F, the Taifa Stars face the arduous task of competing against Morocco’s Atlas Lions, the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), and the Chipolopolo of Zambia. Their opening match will be against the Atlas Lions on January 17, promising a thrilling start to their campaign.

Seventh Appearance at AFCON

This tournament will mark the seventh time Tanzania has participated in the AFCON, each appearance a testament to their steadfast ambition and determination. Their journey to the coveted football stage unveils a narrative of struggle, audacity, and undying human will.

Preparations Underway for Competing Teams

Meanwhile, Zambia has set its sights on Saudi Arabia for a brief training camp, while Morocco has chosen to stay put and harness local facilities for their preparatory exercises. Each team’s unique approach to preparations reflects their strategic insights and readiness to face the challenges of the impending tournament.

0
Africa Egypt Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kenya's State House Unveils New Presidential Pavilion, Sparks Online Speculation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Sunshine Saturday: A Beacon of Warmth Amid Winter Gloom

By Muhammad Jawad

Racial Discrimination in Morocco: African Visitors Share Disturbing Experiences

By Muhammad Jawad

2Baba: An Iconic Artist's Quest to Reclaim His Musical Throne

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

US Reaffirms Support for Gabon’s Democratic Transition Amidst Health ...
@Africa · 38 mins
US Reaffirms Support for Gabon’s Democratic Transition Amidst Health ...
heart comment 0
Canada Rare Earth Corp. Appoints New CIO to Drive Strategic Growth

By BNN Correspondents

Canada Rare Earth Corp. Appoints New CIO to Drive Strategic Growth
Somalia Demands Apology from IGAD amid Tensions with Ethiopia

By BNN Correspondents

Somalia Demands Apology from IGAD amid Tensions with Ethiopia
Martha Mukisa: The Trailblazer Set to Dominate 2024 Music Scene

By BNN Correspondents

Martha Mukisa: The Trailblazer Set to Dominate 2024 Music Scene
CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers

By Waqas Arain

CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers
Latest Headlines
World News
Sakkari and Tsitsipas Lead Greece to United Cup Quarterfinals
43 seconds
Sakkari and Tsitsipas Lead Greece to United Cup Quarterfinals
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
46 seconds
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
Patrick Michael Keefe Jr. Inaugurated as Revere's Mayor: Unveils Vision for the City
1 min
Patrick Michael Keefe Jr. Inaugurated as Revere's Mayor: Unveils Vision for the City
Groundbreaking Late Sunday Evening Meeting at Wolverhampton: A New Chapter in British Horse Racing
1 min
Groundbreaking Late Sunday Evening Meeting at Wolverhampton: A New Chapter in British Horse Racing
Spanish Citizen Released from Iranian Custody Sheds Light on Risks
2 mins
Spanish Citizen Released from Iranian Custody Sheds Light on Risks
Florida's Surgeon General Calls for Halt in Use of mRNA Vaccines Amid Safety Concerns
2 mins
Florida's Surgeon General Calls for Halt in Use of mRNA Vaccines Amid Safety Concerns
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
2 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture
3 mins
Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture
January 5: A Day of Records in Indian Cricket and Space Exploration
4 mins
January 5: A Day of Records in Indian Cricket and Space Exploration
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
2 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
11 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
21 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app