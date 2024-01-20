Tad Prescott Voices Discontent with 'So-Called Fans', Supports Brother Dak's Commitment to Cowboys

In the wake of the Dallas Cowboys' early playoff exit and subsequent fan outrage, Tad Prescott, the brother of the team's quarterback, Dak Prescott, has taken to social media to voice his frustration with a certain section of the fanbase. This comes on the heels of several family members of Cowboys players voicing similar sentiments, alluding to underlying tensions that exceed the boundaries of mere fandom.

A Brother's Defense Amidst Turmoil

Tad Prescott's discontent, expressed vehemently on social media, was aimed specifically at the 'so-called fans' who have directed their ire towards his brother following the team's postseason performance. Despite Dak's impressive regular-season statistics and career achievements, these fans have been relentless in their criticism, a fact that has not sat well with Tad.

He has made it clear that his grievances are not with the Cowboys organization or the city of Dallas, both of which have been supportive of Dak and their family. His issue lies squarely with the fans who have turned their backs on a player who has given his all for the team.

The Prescott Brotherhood and the Cowboys: A Complex Relationship

Interestingly, while Tad Prescott has expressed a personal desire for Dak to leave Dallas, he also acknowledges Dak's deep-rooted love for the team. Dak's aspiration to win championships as a Cowboy, and his intention to retire as one, are facts Tad not only respects but also supports. His protective stance towards his brother is not an indictment of the Cowboys, but a critique of the fraction of the fanbase that seems to thrive on negativity.

Future Prospects: Dak's Commitment to the Cowboys

Given Dak's commitment to the franchise, it is expected that he will continue to anchor the Cowboys for the foreseeable future. His potential value in a contract extension is undeniable, and despite the current turbulence, there is little doubt that Dak's heart remains with the team. As for Tad, he has made it clear that he will continue to defend his brother and support his happiness, without criticizing the organization or team.