Tacoma's Olympic Hero Sugar Ray Seales Celebrated in Beautiful Angle's Latest Tribute Poster

In Tacoma, a city with a rich boxing history, the story of Sugar Ray Seales stands out. A gold medalist at the 1972 Munich Olympics, Seales' legacy, marred by recent struggles including homelessness, is being honored in a unique way. Tom Llewellyn and Lance Kagey, founders of the Beautiful Angle project, along with local illustrator Stan Shaw, have created a letterpress poster paying homage to Seales, with proceeds supporting the boxing legend.

Advertisment

Champion's Tribute: More Than a Poster

The Beautiful Angle project, known for its underground letterpress posters, has chosen to shine a light on Sugar Ray Seales' contributions to Tacoma and the world of boxing. The poster, which depicts Seales amidst sugarcane, symbolizes his Virgin Island roots and his sweet triumphs in the ring. This creative effort not only celebrates Seales' achievements but also supports him during challenging times, reflecting the community's respect and admiration for their local hero.

Reviving a Legacy

Advertisment

The initiative by Llewellyn, Kagey, and Shaw serves a dual purpose: to honor Seales' storied career and to bring his story back into public consciousness. By capturing Seales' essence in the poster and distributing it across Tacoma, they aim to remind the community of the boxer's impact both inside and outside the ring. This project also highlights the importance of remembering and supporting local legends who have shaped the city's identity.

A Personal Connection

The collaboration between the Beautiful Angle team and Seales goes beyond the creation of a poster. It is a heartfelt tribute to a man who, despite facing adversity, remains a symbol of resilience and pride for Tacoma. The poster's reception and the community's support are testaments to Seales' lasting legacy. For Seales, the gesture is a reminder that his achievements and struggles have not been forgotten, reinforcing his indelible mark on the City of Destiny.

Through the Beautiful Angle project's tribute to Sugar Ray Seales, Tacoma reaffirms its pride in its local heroes and the stories that shape its identity. This initiative not only honors Seales' contributions but also encourages a deeper appreciation for the individuals who have left a lasting impact on the community. As Seales' story continues to inspire, the Beautiful Angle project demonstrates the power of creative expression in celebrating and supporting local legends.