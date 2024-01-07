Tabadamu 7s Triumphs in Rangers Viti Natusara 7s Tournament, Sets Sights on Coral Coast 7s

In a gripping display of skill and determination, the Tabadamu 7s rugby team, coached by the acclaimed Waisale Serevi, emerged victorious in the much-anticipated Rangers Viti Natusara 7s tournament at Suva Grammar School grounds. The tournament saw them take on and overcome Ranger III in a nail-biting cup final, marked by an astounding 10-7 win.

A Turn of the Tide

The match was anything but predictable. The formidable Ranger III team took an early lead, scoring a try in the first half. However, the Tabadamu team, not one to back down, rallied in the second half. They scored two outstanding tries, turning the game on its head and securing the title. It was a victory that echoed with the resilience and commitment of the Tabadamu players.

Beyond the Rugby Pitch

In an inspiring testament to their dedication, some players were known to bring root crops to sell at training sessions for their sustenance. This level of commitment, coupled with their performance on the field, did not go unnoticed. Coach Serevi lauded his team’s performance, acknowledging their hard work and grit both on and off the field.

The Journey to Victory

The victory was not an easy feat. The team had to overcome notable opponents, including the renowned Wardens Green and Police teams. It was a satisfying accomplishment for Coach Serevi, who expressed his gratitude towards Setefano Cakau for offering him the coaching role. The team’s success was attributed to their focus on fundamental skills and the development of attack and defense patterns during their four-day training session.

Looking Ahead

With this win in their stride, the team is not resting on their laurels. Serevi announced that training would resume on Monday, with their sights set on the upcoming McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s tournament. This move demonstrates the team’s commitment to continual improvement and readiness for future challenges, marking them as a force to be reckoned with in the rugby world.