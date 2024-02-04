Syracuse Women's Basketball Triumphs over Boston College: A Game of Skill and Strategy

In an exhilarating college basketball matchup, Syracuse women's basketball team ascended the victory ladder against Boston College, marking a 75-63 win on the scoreboard. Dyaisha Fair, a prominent player of Syracuse, bolstered the team's score by 38 points, a season-high for her, underpinning an emphatic triumph over Boston College.

Performance that Speaks Volumes

With an impressive 13 out of 25 field goals made and a perfect 7 out of 7 free throws, Fair's performance was a spectacle to behold. The team held its ground with a solid shooting performance, amassing 23 out of 56 field goals and missing only one out of 23 free throw attempts. The team also showcased their three-point shooting prowess, netting 7 out of 18 attempts, with Fair accounting for 5 of these from her 11 attempts.

Contributions from the Court

Other notable contributions to Syracuse's victory came from Saniaa Wilson with 8 points, Rice with 10, and Woolley with 9. Despite struggling with field goals, Alyssa Latham secured a team-high of 10 rebounds, demonstrating her strength in other aspects of the game.

Opposing Efforts

On the Boston College side, Sidberry led their scoring with 23 points and also managed to grab 11 rebounds. Lacey followed closely with 21 points. However, the team faced a challenge from the three-point line, making only 2 out of 12 attempts. In terms of assists, Boston College outdid Syracuse with 19 assists, compared to Syracuse's 8, with Ivey contributing 5 of those. The game, devoid of any player fouling out, was witnessed by a crowd of 1,836 spectators.