Sports

Syracuse Women’s Basketball Team Breaks into Top 25, Eyes More Success

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
Syracuse Women's Basketball Team Breaks into Top 25, Eyes More Success

The Syracuse women’s basketball team has cracked the coveted Top 25, landing at No. 25 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. This marks their first ranking in three years, a noteworthy achievement under the leadership of Coach Felisha Legette-Jack. Despite this national recognition, the team remains focused, with eyes set on the horizon of their upcoming games and continued improvement. The Orange, off to an 11-1 start, has had its best season since 2018, a testament to the team’s resilience and spirit.

Overcoming Personal Challenges

Legette-Jack, the orchestrator of this remarkable turnaround, has had her share of challenges. Last year, she faced personal health issues with a non-cancerous brain tumor surgically removed right before the season. However, she returned to her alma mater to coach in 2022, unwavering in her commitment to the team. Today, she stands not just as a symbol of triumph over adversity, but as an inspiring leader guiding the Orange to new heights.

Key Contributors to Success

Among the standout players contributing to the team’s success is graduate player Dyaisha Fair. Fair is approaching a career milestone of 3,000 points, a testament to her consistent performance and dedication. Freshman Alyssa Latham is also making waves with her commendable performance, adding vigor and fresh talent to the team.

Emerging Trends in Women’s College Basketball

In other news within the women’s college basketball landscape, UConn’s Paige Bueckers has adapted to a new position as a forward. Her versatility is a strength, creating matchup challenges for opponents. Meanwhile, Colorado’s Jaylyn Sherrod was named AP’s National Player of the Week after an outstanding performance. As the season unfolds, several intriguing matchups between ranked teams promise thrilling action and intense competition.

As the Syracuse women’s basketball team celebrates its current success, Coach Legette-Jack emphasizes that their ‘number isn’t one yet.’ The team remains hungry, a testament to their unwavering passion and determination. The journey continues, and the Orange is ready to rise to the challenge, striving for greatness with every game they play.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

