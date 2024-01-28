Syracuse University Triumphs Over NC State in ACC Homestand

On a chilly Saturday night, Syracuse University's men's basketball team emerged victorious in a thrilling Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) homestand against North Carolina State University (NC State), concluding the match with a final score of 77-65. This victory has enhanced SU's season record to 14 wins and 6 losses, with an ACC record of 5 wins and 4 losses.

Starling Shines in Saturday's Showdown

The Orange saw a star performance from JJ Starling, who scored a career-high 26 points, leading the team with four 3-pointers. His performance was instrumental in propelling the team to a decisive victory. Starling wasn't alone in his brilliance—Judah Mintz made significant contributions with 20 points and nine assists, 14 of which were free throws, demonstrating his renowned skills from the foul line.

Team Dynamics Propel SU to Victory

The team's backcourt, including Chris Bell and Maliq Brown, played a pivotal role in securing the win. The Orange's aggressive defense, an integral part of their strategy, held the Wolfpack to just 21% shooting in the first half and forced eight turnovers. Syracuse led by double figures throughout the second half, which they began with a 23-4 run, leaving NC State without a field goal for over 8 minutes.

Looking Ahead: The Road to Boston College

With the homestand behind them, the Orange now shift their focus to the upcoming match against Boston College on Tuesday. The game is set to be broadcast on the ACC Network at 7 p.m. Fans will eagerly wait to see if the momentum from this victory will carry forward into the subsequent games.