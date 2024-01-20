Syracuse Triumphs Over Miami in Pivotal ACC Basketball Match

In a riveting Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) basketball clash, the Syracuse Orange locked horns with the Miami Hurricanes. Both teams, entering the game with identical records, were eyeing a significant boost to their conference standings. Syracuse, fresh off a season sweep against Pitt, sought to consolidate their ACC standing. Miami, endeavoring to bounce back from a harsh defeat to Florida State, was hobbled by the absence of their top scorer and rebounder, Norchad Omier.

Syracuse Honors Zoghby

The game carried an emotional undertone as Syracuse paid homage to student manager Liam Zoghby, who tragically passed away due to aneurysm complications. A moment of silence was observed in honor of his memory, adding a poignant note to the high-stakes game.

A Nail-Biting Encounter

The first half was a neck-and-neck battle, with Miami managing to carve out a slight lead by halftime. The second half unfolded in a similar fashion, with both teams wrestling for control. Syracuse's Judah Mintz emerged as a pivotal player, setting up Quadir Copeland for a game-deciding three-pointer.

Syracuse Secures Victory

The nail-biting encounter ended with Syracuse clinching their 13th win of the season, enhancing their ACC record to 4-3. This victory, a testament to their resilience and offensive prowess, positions Syracuse for a late-season surge with forthcoming games against Florida State, NC State, and Boston College. JJ Starling led Syracuse with 22 points, while Nijel Pack's 19 points took his career total past the 1,500 mark.

