Syracuse Secures Fifth Consecutive Win in ACC Basketball Game Against Pittsburgh

In a high-stakes Atlantic Coast Conference basketball game on December 30, 2023, Syracuse claimed an 81-73 victory over Pittsburgh. The match took place at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York, with Syracuse’s Quadir Copeland leading the charge. The victory marked Syracuse’s fifth consecutive win and moved their record to 10-3 (1-1 ACC).

Star Performances

Quadir Copeland, Syracuse’s key player, delivered an impeccable performance, driving the team to overcome an early double-digit deficit in the second half. Copeland led the bench with 22 points and nine rebounds, while reserve players Benny Williams and Maliq Brown each made significant contributions with 15 points. Judah Mintz added 12 points for Syracuse, contributing to the team’s triumph.

Pittsburgh Panthers’ Effort

The Pittsburgh Panthers, who entered the game with a four-game winning streak and a 9-4 (0-2) record, put up a tough fight. Carlton Carrington led the Panthers with 17 points and seven rebounds, and Guillermo Diaz Graham followed closely with 14 points.

Turning Points

The match witnessed a pivotal moment when Diaz Graham’s 3-pointer put the Panthers ahead, only for Syracuse to respond with a 22-point run, dramatically altering the game’s trajectory. Despite the Panthers managing to tie the game at 61 with five minutes remaining, Syracuse’s subsequent 13-2 run sealed their victory. Even as Pitt closed in during the final minute, Syracuse’s robust defense ensured they held on to secure the win.

The first half of the game was closely fought, with neither team leading by more than four points until Pitt’s late half run. However, Syracuse’s strong performances off the bench and critical scoring runs ultimately led to their triumph.