Syracuse Mets Maintain Cashless Operations: A Sign of Times

The Syracuse Mets, the minor league baseball team based out of Onondaga County, will continue their cashless operations for the upcoming season, echoing a trend that is rapidly gaining traction across sports and entertainment venues in the area. The decision to eschew cash transactions was largely influenced by the fact that a whopping 80% of the fans had transitioned to using credit or debit cards for payments even before the switch to a cashless policy was officially implemented.

Going Cashless: A Trend in the Making

While the decision to operate as a cashless system has not been declared as a permanent fixture, it remains in place for the current season. According to the team's General Manager, Jason Smorol, the shift towards cashless transactions is reflective of a broader trend in sports and entertainment venues. The move aims to expedite the transaction process and enhance the overall fan experience, while also reducing the risks associated with handling cash.

Removal of Reverse ATMs and Introduction of Gift Cards

A significant change from the previous season is the removal of reverse ATMs. These ATMs, which allowed fans to insert cash and receive a debit card for stadium use, incurred fees for the club. Replacing this service is a new system of gift cards. Fans who prefer cash transactions can now purchase these gift cards at the ticket office or the team store. The gift cards can be used across all Mets facilities, offering greater convenience and flexibility.

Opening Day: A Cashless Affair

The team's opening day is scheduled for March 29 against Rochester. As fans gear up for the big day, the Mets are also preparing for a fully cashless operation. From buying tickets to purchasing merchandise, all transactions will be conducted digitally, marking a significant step in the Mets' journey towards embracing a cashless future.