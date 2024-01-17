Syracuse Lacrosse Teams Shine with Eight Preseason All-Americans

Syracuse University's lacrosse squads have ascended to significant acclaim with eight players distinguished as preseason All-Americans by USA Lacrosse Magazine, signifying the remarkable talent and competitive prowess within Syracuse's lacrosse programs.

Advertisment

Ladies Lead the Way

The women's team, which skillfully navigated their way to the semifinals in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, saw three players selected across the three teams. The spotlight shone brightly on goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer, who was rewarded with a first-team selection. Sweitzer's outstanding season performance, which saw her nationally ranked in several vital statistics, including ground balls per game, saves, and save percentage, was instrumental in this recognition.

Adding to her accolades, Sweitzer also secured the title of 2023 Goalkeeper of the Year from the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association and received first-team All-American distinctions from multiple organizations. Attack Emma Ward and midfielder Emma Tyrell also found their names on the second team. Ward's prodigious contribution earned her third place nationally for assists, while Tyrell broke her personal best in points and goals, including a memorable performance against Johns Hopkins.

Advertisment

Men's Lacrosse Matches Stride

On the men's front, midfielder Jake Stevens, a Princeton transfer, received a nod to the second team after a noteworthy career with the Tigers. His exploits did not go unnoticed as he also received All-America and Ivy League honors. Additionally, Joey Spallina, the 2023 ACC Rookie of the Year, joined Stevens on the second team. His extraordinary freshman year performance took him to third place in Syracuse's history for points by a freshman.

Midfielder Sam English, short stick midfielder Jake Titus, and goalie Will Mark were bestowed with honorable mentions, further underlining the depth of talent within the Syracuse lacrosse program.