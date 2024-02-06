Syracuse Junior Forward Benny Williams Dismissed From Basketball Team

In a recent announcement made on the Syracuse University basketball program's Instagram account, junior forward Benny Williams has been dismissed from the team. Williams, a 6-foot-9 player from Bowie, Maryland, was part of 18 games this season, managing an average of 5.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Earlier Suspension and Violations

Williams' dismissal is not his first disciplinary issue. He had previously missed three games at the season's start due to violations of team rules. Syracuse's first-year coach, Adrian Autry, had also suspended Williams for an exhibition game and the first two regular-season games.

Impact on Syracuse's Performance

Williams' dismissal comes as a blow to the team, leaving a void in the power forward position. The remaining players will now have to step up to maintain the team's performance. The dismissal comes in the wake of Syracuse's significant 99-70 defeat at Wake Forest, which saw Coach Autry expressing public dissatisfaction with the team's effort and performance.

Future Changes for Syracuse

Following the Wake Forest defeat, Coach Autry publicly apologized to the fans and the university, labeling the team's performance as unacceptable. He also indicated a willingness to make changes to ensure the team meets his standards, even if it means playing walk-ons. Currently, Syracuse holds a 14-8 overall record, with a 5-6 record in the ACC. With nine games left in the regular season before the ACC tournament, the team will have to regroup and strategize to fill the gap left by Williams' dismissal.

Despite his tumultuous tenure at Syracuse, Williams still has one year of eligibility left, opening up possibilities for his future in basketball.