en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:57 am EST
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend

In a significant move, Syracuse football is all set to host a plethora of recruits for official visits. This crucial weekend places the spotlight on players from the class of 2024, although there might be involvement from earlier classes as well. This recent surge in attracting recruits has led to a notable improvement in Syracuse’s recruiting class rank, elevating it from the 70s to the 30s.

Official Visits and Their Impact

The positive outcomes from official visits held over the past month or so are believed to be instrumental in this rise in ranks. As such, the upcoming visits are seen as a golden opportunity to further enhance Syracuse’s recruiting class ranking. The ultimate aim is to achieve the highest rank since the inception of major recruiting services.

Driving Towards a Top 30 Ranking

With the late National Signing Day looming on February 7th, the importance of these visits is further magnified. A successful recruitment of high-profile players could possibly catapult Syracuse into a top 30 ranking. Among the notable visitors are Deshon Dodson, Kevyn Humes, and Ibn McDaniels. Landing such high profile players could be a game changer for Syracuse.

Syracuse’s Prospects

Adding to this, the article sheds light on top 2025 four-star recruit, Sharlandiin Strange, who has Syracuse football in his top five choices. With a commitment date set for January 27th, Strange’s decision could significantly alter Syracuse’s future. Syracuse’s coaching team has reportedly been showing ‘much love’, indicating a strong interest in the four-star recruit. Syracuse is heavily involved with several four-star, top 300 prospects, including Strange. This is all part of the grand strategy to secure the highest recruiting class rank.

The article ends with an invitation to readers to subscribe to AllSyracuse.com for exclusive content, sign up for a free newsletter for updates, and join the All Syracuse forums for discussions.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
4 mins ago
Blacklist Esports Team's Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad
Professional esports is a realm of fierce competition and constant evolution, a field where the tiniest misstep can spell the difference between victory and defeat. One team that is acutely aware of this reality is Blacklist, the esports squad that has recently undergone a significant revamp. The team’s member, Raven, has opened up about their
Blacklist Esports Team's Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad
Confident Cobblers Ready for Wigan Athletic Rematch, Says Manager Jon Brady
10 mins ago
Confident Cobblers Ready for Wigan Athletic Rematch, Says Manager Jon Brady
Patrick Bamford Seeks Goal-Scoring Advice from Gary Lineker: A Surprise Move with Spectacular Results
12 mins ago
Patrick Bamford Seeks Goal-Scoring Advice from Gary Lineker: A Surprise Move with Spectacular Results
Strategic Victory for Sebastien Loeb in Dakar Rally's Stage Six, Carlos Sainz Takes Overall Lead
4 mins ago
Strategic Victory for Sebastien Loeb in Dakar Rally's Stage Six, Carlos Sainz Takes Overall Lead
AFCON 2023: Can Nigeria Triumph in the Group Stage and Beyond?
6 mins ago
AFCON 2023: Can Nigeria Triumph in the Group Stage and Beyond?
Adam Copeland Brings Wrestling Intensity to Ares Role in 'Percy Jackson'
8 mins ago
Adam Copeland Brings Wrestling Intensity to Ares Role in 'Percy Jackson'
Latest Headlines
World News
Religious Ceremony Boycott Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of 2024 Elections
7 seconds
Religious Ceremony Boycott Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of 2024 Elections
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
1 min
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
2 mins
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
3 mins
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
4 mins
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
Global Round-Up: DeSantis in Iowa, Tensions Escalate in Yemen, Israel Refutes Genocide Claims
4 mins
Global Round-Up: DeSantis in Iowa, Tensions Escalate in Yemen, Israel Refutes Genocide Claims
Blacklist Esports Team's Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad
4 mins
Blacklist Esports Team's Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad
Strategic Victory for Sebastien Loeb in Dakar Rally's Stage Six, Carlos Sainz Takes Overall Lead
5 mins
Strategic Victory for Sebastien Loeb in Dakar Rally's Stage Six, Carlos Sainz Takes Overall Lead
Expert Analysis Uncovers US Defense Strategy's Focus on Future Military Conflicts
5 mins
Expert Analysis Uncovers US Defense Strategy's Focus on Future Military Conflicts
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app