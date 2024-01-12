Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend

In a significant move, Syracuse football is all set to host a plethora of recruits for official visits. This crucial weekend places the spotlight on players from the class of 2024, although there might be involvement from earlier classes as well. This recent surge in attracting recruits has led to a notable improvement in Syracuse’s recruiting class rank, elevating it from the 70s to the 30s.

Official Visits and Their Impact

The positive outcomes from official visits held over the past month or so are believed to be instrumental in this rise in ranks. As such, the upcoming visits are seen as a golden opportunity to further enhance Syracuse’s recruiting class ranking. The ultimate aim is to achieve the highest rank since the inception of major recruiting services.

Driving Towards a Top 30 Ranking

With the late National Signing Day looming on February 7th, the importance of these visits is further magnified. A successful recruitment of high-profile players could possibly catapult Syracuse into a top 30 ranking. Among the notable visitors are Deshon Dodson, Kevyn Humes, and Ibn McDaniels. Landing such high profile players could be a game changer for Syracuse.

Syracuse’s Prospects

Adding to this, the article sheds light on top 2025 four-star recruit, Sharlandiin Strange, who has Syracuse football in his top five choices. With a commitment date set for January 27th, Strange’s decision could significantly alter Syracuse’s future. Syracuse’s coaching team has reportedly been showing ‘much love’, indicating a strong interest in the four-star recruit. Syracuse is heavily involved with several four-star, top 300 prospects, including Strange. This is all part of the grand strategy to secure the highest recruiting class rank.

