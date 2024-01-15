Syracuse Clinches Narrow Win Against Clemson in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter

In a riveting college basketball encounter, Syracuse showcased their resilience, pulling off a narrow win against Clemson with a final score of 83-82. In a game characterized by balanced scoring, six Syracuse players made significant contributions to the scoreboard, led by Dyaisha Fair’s 21 points. Alyssa Latham, Alaina Rice, and Georgia Woolley also played pivotal roles, each contributing 14, 16, and 14 points respectively.

Notable Performances

Alyssa Latham’s impact extended beyond scoring, with the player making her mark with 3 blocked shots and 2 steals. Meanwhile, Georgia Woolley led the team with 6 steals, underlining Syracuse’s defensive prowess. However, Syracuse also struggled with turnovers, giving away the ball 18 times, despite recording 15 steals. Their shooting accuracy was commendable, registering a 41.429% success rate from the field and a 69.6% accuracy from the free-throw line. They also achieved a 32.1% success rate from the three-point range.

Clemson’s Offensive Power

Despite the loss, Clemson’s offense was formidable, powered by Amari Robinson’s game-high 37 points. Teammates Harris and Whitehorn also made notable contributions with 39 and 12 points respectively. Clemson outperformed Syracuse in terms of field goal percentage, recording a higher figure of 51.667%. They also demonstrated higher accuracy from the free-throw line with 76.5%. However, turnovers were a concern for Clemson as well, with the team giving up the ball 22 times, but they still managed to record 11 steals. Elmore led Clemson with 8 points and 2 steals.

Down to the Wire

The game was a nail-biter until the final buzzer, with Syracuse outscoring Clemson 30-18 in the last segment of the game. The victory was clinched in front of an enthusiastic audience of 2,742, under the watchful eyes of officials Ashlee Goode, Rod Creech, and Mark Resch. This win further solidifies Syracuse’s reputation as a formidable force in college basketball.