en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Syracuse Clinches Narrow Win Against Clemson in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
Syracuse Clinches Narrow Win Against Clemson in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter

In a riveting college basketball encounter, Syracuse showcased their resilience, pulling off a narrow win against Clemson with a final score of 83-82. In a game characterized by balanced scoring, six Syracuse players made significant contributions to the scoreboard, led by Dyaisha Fair’s 21 points. Alyssa Latham, Alaina Rice, and Georgia Woolley also played pivotal roles, each contributing 14, 16, and 14 points respectively.

Notable Performances

Alyssa Latham’s impact extended beyond scoring, with the player making her mark with 3 blocked shots and 2 steals. Meanwhile, Georgia Woolley led the team with 6 steals, underlining Syracuse’s defensive prowess. However, Syracuse also struggled with turnovers, giving away the ball 18 times, despite recording 15 steals. Their shooting accuracy was commendable, registering a 41.429% success rate from the field and a 69.6% accuracy from the free-throw line. They also achieved a 32.1% success rate from the three-point range.

Clemson’s Offensive Power

Despite the loss, Clemson’s offense was formidable, powered by Amari Robinson’s game-high 37 points. Teammates Harris and Whitehorn also made notable contributions with 39 and 12 points respectively. Clemson outperformed Syracuse in terms of field goal percentage, recording a higher figure of 51.667%. They also demonstrated higher accuracy from the free-throw line with 76.5%. However, turnovers were a concern for Clemson as well, with the team giving up the ball 22 times, but they still managed to record 11 steals. Elmore led Clemson with 8 points and 2 steals.

Down to the Wire

The game was a nail-biter until the final buzzer, with Syracuse outscoring Clemson 30-18 in the last segment of the game. The victory was clinched in front of an enthusiastic audience of 2,742, under the watchful eyes of officials Ashlee Goode, Rod Creech, and Mark Resch. This win further solidifies Syracuse’s reputation as a formidable force in college basketball.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
10 seconds ago
Stanford Cardinals Secure Victory in Tense Basketball Matchup
In a dramatic display of collegiate basketball, the Stanford Cardinals clinched a 79-73 victory over the Utah Utes. The intense Pac-12 Conference game was a whirlwind of athletic prowess and strategic gameplay, with both teams demonstrating their skill and determination on the court. Utah Utes Struggle to Find Their Groove Despite their valiant effort, the
Stanford Cardinals Secure Victory in Tense Basketball Matchup
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State in a Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
20 seconds ago
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State in a Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
President Droupadi Murmu Embarks on a Three-Day Visit to Meghalaya and Assam
20 seconds ago
President Droupadi Murmu Embarks on a Three-Day Visit to Meghalaya and Assam
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys: A Game of Offensive Showmanship
15 seconds ago
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys: A Game of Offensive Showmanship
Vinicius Jr's Hat-Trick Propels Real Madrid to Super Cup Victory
17 seconds ago
Vinicius Jr's Hat-Trick Propels Real Madrid to Super Cup Victory
North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Matchup
17 seconds ago
North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Matchup
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's Healthcare Crisis: The Struggle Between the Public and Private Sector
8 seconds
Nigeria's Healthcare Crisis: The Struggle Between the Public and Private Sector
Stanford Cardinals Secure Victory in Tense Basketball Matchup
10 seconds
Stanford Cardinals Secure Victory in Tense Basketball Matchup
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys: A Game of Offensive Showmanship
15 seconds
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys: A Game of Offensive Showmanship
North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Matchup
17 seconds
North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Matchup
Vinicius Jr's Hat-Trick Propels Real Madrid to Super Cup Victory
17 seconds
Vinicius Jr's Hat-Trick Propels Real Madrid to Super Cup Victory
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State in a Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
20 seconds
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State in a Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
President Droupadi Murmu Embarks on a Three-Day Visit to Meghalaya and Assam
20 seconds
President Droupadi Murmu Embarks on a Three-Day Visit to Meghalaya and Assam
USC Triumphs Over UCLA in Intense Basketball Match
27 seconds
USC Triumphs Over UCLA in Intense Basketball Match
University of North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Match
41 seconds
University of North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Match
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
32 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
55 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
60 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app